On doing research:
"Please do research before spouting opinions in the newspaper. Most people have access to computers or have friends or family with computers or at least everyone should have a dictionary, so I encourage people to investigate issues from many sources before saying or printing them. The dictionary defines socialism as: 'a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole,' so to say that 'what happened at the Capitol was because of socialism' or that 'Socialism will destroy America' is ridiculous. What happened at the Capitol was because people feel disenfranchised and believe the lies of those who only want money to fuel their lavish lifestyles like Donald Trump and Wayne La Pierre to name a few. Do research with an objective mind-set and find the truth on your own."
On improving America and the world:
"All parties intent on improvement in health, environment, economy and global relations, step up! Otherwise, sit down. All people with brains, experience and good intentions come together with your assets and attributes to improve dire situations facing our country and world. Petty politicians need not attend!"
On white supremists:
"Give me a break! These white ingrates ought to walk a block or two in African Americans' or Native Americans' or any other non-whites' shoes. Talk about sore and sorry! They take the cake! They should go back to where their immigrant fathers came from!"
On Republicans who still support President Trump:
"Republicans no more. As plain as the noses on their faces, blind to Trump's disgraces, nasty and defensive — why? A front for incompetence, shame and blasphemy — these tools of the worst of presidents."
On future elections:
"Running for president requires new rules. The Electoral College needs changing too."
On Bob Cairns' column:
"Thank you, Mr. Cairns, for representing truth and Democracy!"
On blaming the left:
"For those who blame Biden for buying a shirt made in China, guess you didn't know all the things that Trump had made in China for his many businesses! Furthermore, you can't blame the left side of the Democrats for the atrocity against our Capitol. That was all done by the wrong right-wing groups. For heaven's sake, read a newspaper!
On a Democratic majority in both Houses and president:
"Higher taxes for the top 1 percent, repeal of the tax cut for the richest in the country, respect from our allies and at least two years of sanity."
"Definitely higher taxes for the working class. Price of all fuel prices higher."
On revitalizing Oneonta:
"Stop catering to the college students. Remodel those historic downtown buildings into nice luxury apartments for locals like Klugo did with the old Bresee's building. There is a large market for it."
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.