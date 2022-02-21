On road rage:
"To the woman driver on Route 8 between Sidney and Mount Upton who sped up to 80 mph as my relative was passing her, I say drop the road rage just because someone dares to pass you. If anything happened to my relative because of your wounded pride, my life would be turned upside down since I am currently incapacitated as is another relative at home. Your foolish response to the situation could have serious consequences down the line. I implore drivers out there not to take a passing car personally."
On former President Trump's influence:
Pretty much every day I wake up with a thought of a new Sound Off. Unfortunately, whatever seed I was germinating often gets usurped by the next outrageous predicament the right wing cooks up. Qanon was one thing, Canadian bridge blockade another, a white rapper's knee, lawsuits, indignities, outrageous deeds or words from the former guy, all the time again and again, some evil genius or three (Bannon, Flynn or Miller, perhaps) just won't let the old former guy drop dead, not literally, just enough of him and his election hostility. It is against everything American, and I fret that it will never end, until the masses realize the futility and see that the emperor has no clothes.
On the Vagina Monologues:
"How disgusting! It's an insult and it is discrimination against femininity! To you, female population of Oneonta, protest the production! Shame on you Eve Ensler and Mary-Jo Merk. Oneonta, city of two colleges, how filthy and how vulgar you have become! You are a disgrace for upstate New York and no longer a desirable place."
On the end of the Pit Run:
"I am really sad to see this great event come to an end. Rick and I were classmates as well as baseball teammates on local high school and Legion teams. I moved away from the area many, many years ago, but did have the privilege of participating in the Pit Run on its 25th anniversary year. What a great community event. It will be missed, but the scholarships will live on as will Rick’s memory."
On the volunteer firefighter system:
"The volunteer firefighter system is outdated. It’s time we begin to look at amalgamation of the county agencies into a reliable, well trained firefighting force. Public safety is being put at risk, every day this is delayed!"
On an editorial on the RNC censures:
"It's disappointing editors and 'journalists' feel free having an opinion that is so politically biased. The opinion fails to mention the Jan. 6 committee was put in place as a political hit job. President. Trump did not tell anyone to break a few things at the Capitol, which is about all that happened. The media's delusional hatred for Trump makes them illegitimate propagandists. What has happened to New York dtate? It's a blue state in the toilet."
On the Otsego County jail:
"Wow. Not only junk appliances but junk buildings; 32 years old. Squandering our tax money. Sad."
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.