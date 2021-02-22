On gas prices:
“In response to those who ‘know’ that President Biden is responsible for rising gas prices, including the 20-cent increase that happened two weeks before he took office, the reality is based on the global oil markets. Did you realize that China’s economy has recovered far faster than ours, driving up petroleum consumption? Or that India, with more than one billion people, has a booming middle class and huge car sales? Venezuela’s continuing political unrest is limiting their oil production. And even the winter weather in Texas that is reducing refinery output. All of these factors and more influence what we pay at the pump. But the politics of hate make it so much easier to blame the other side.”
On a letter to the editor:
“In response to the gentleman who wrote ‘To save America, we must vote Republican.’ First, the First Amendment of our Constitution states: ‘Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion …’. Second, my grandson has received instruction in the fundamental principles this country was founded upon. Third, the media is not left or right, it is factual. Fourth, Trump trampled the judiciary system, and there is a majority of Republicans on the Supreme Court. Fifth, God is with us no matter what.”
On nursing home deaths:
“Recently read about the 12 deaths at Fox nursing home. Tragic to say the least. How did that happen? Are the employees bringing in the virus? Are they admitting patients with COVID? There are no guests allowed, so it narrows the cause down. It is unacceptable on so many levels. I sure hope New York is looking very closely at the nursing homes around this area. We have no idea what is going on inside as we cannot visit. That is a big issue. Staff must take responsibilities while off duty and stay COVID free. No excuses. You owe the patients that much. Management needs to step up or replace them.”
“New Yorkers and the rest of America must put their politics aside and demand justice for the 13,000-plus vulnerable elderly citizens who died in nursing homes. We as regular people will never know exactly what happened, but we do know that Governor Cuomo and his team lied and engaged in a cover up. It is a job of a prosecutor to dig into the facts. This will be no easy task as the governor set the perfect get out of jail card with his criminal justice reform.”
On fentanyl deaths:
“It’s interesting to me that Sarah Eames above-the-fold story about the ‘new wave of fentanyl’ in Chenango seems to imply that it comes from Canada or Mexico. In fact, 90% of all illegal fentanyl is manufactured in China and the specific sources are known to China’s government and to ours. When is the Biden administration going to confront China on this? They are killing almost 50,000 of our citizens every year with fentanyl, but our president is doing nothing to stop it. When are Democrats going to do something to stop this mass murder?”
On Dan Gomes:
“I hope Dan Gomes will write occasional letters to help keep us on the up-and-up. Thanks, Dan, for caring.”
