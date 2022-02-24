On Gov. Hochul:
“Our non-elected governor has made the claim that she cares about upstate New York. I see how the majority of her time is spent downstate, just like her predecessor had done, and she has not shown her face to Cooperstown, Oneonta or any other municipality in quite a long time. Sounds like she needs to start showing her face rather than stonewalling upstate New York.”
On West Street work:
“Finally, the lower part of West Street has plans to be replaced and completed after the upper end was done so many years ago. I can safely say I will believe it when I see it. Not only has it been an eyesore, but a hazard to vehicles. With three large employers on West Street, visitors to all of these places, it boggles the mind why it has taken so long to complete this project. I understand money is needed, but to start a dozen projects in the city and leave this one undone for so long makes one wonder why.”
On Democrats and Russia:
“Under Carter, Russia invaded Afghanistan. Under Obama, Russia took over Crimea. Under Biden, Russia is invading the rest of Ukraine. Russians do land grabs when Democrats control the White House. Democrats get mad when you point it out. Anyone else wondering why Biden is so hot to protect Ukraine? Could it be that his and Hunter’s dealings are in Ukraine? I wonder!”
On President Biden:
“I wanted to express my continued gratitude to all that voted for Joe Biden. He is about to start World War III, fuel costs are headed for an all time high, criminals have more rights than victims, food shortages, inflation, immigration disasters and Joe is eating ice cream, napping and blaming President Trump for everything. Joe will break every record to make him the worst president ever. Thank you to all that voted for him, you all helped him make history”
“I’m calling on the entire Democratic Party and the entire Republican Party to call on Biden and his whole administration to resign from office. The whole Biden Administration is a joke to the United States to where our enemies will not fear us but will taunt or provoke us, our economy is hurting, prices are through the roof, more rioting than ever, and our country is divided more than united. Biden said he wanted to unite the country? What a crock!”
On ‘The Vagina Monologues’:
“How uplifting! It’s inspiring and a testament to the resilience of femininity. To you, theater-going population of Oneonta, thank you for your support of this thoughtful, brave piece of theater. Kudos to you Eve Ensler and Mary-Jo Merk! Oneonta, city of two colleges, what a vibrant, cosmopolitan artistic community you have become! You’re a model for upstate New York and a fine place to live.”
“Fabulous show with a powerful message for women to take ownership of their bodies. Thank you Oneonta. What a wonderful community!”
On the Black History Month feature:
“I’ve always enjoyed reading your Black History Month columns each February. They usually focus on achievements and inspiring biographies. But this year they’re so negative! There’s enough bad news nowadays, I don’t want more. I hope next year’s columns are more uplifting.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
