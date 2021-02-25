On a letter to the editor:
“Jennifer Flynn’s letter telling us that she refuses to drive down state Route 28 or shop in Milford due to the Trump signs is the ultimate sign of Trump Derangement Syndrome. How can someone live like that? We conservatives live in the real world of free speech and respecting other people’s opinions while the Jennifers of the world live in a fantasy of safe spaces and not having to listen to others. I guess Jennifer’s safety from illegal immigrants, record breaking low unemployment, amazing stock gains, peace with North Korea and in the Middle East, along with dozens of other Trump accomplishments are not good enough for her. Hey, what about all the unity you Democrats have been pushing out of one side of your mouth while calling for punishing those who supported Trump out of the other side? Talk about McCarthyism!”
On police reform:
“The smear against local law enforcement is a joke, the majority of our cops have ties to our communities and are good citizens. The jokers who have a problem with cops are criminals. Who should we hear louder, our home-grown cops or the thugs? It is time to stop listening to the criminal-lovers. We have heard and seen enough. Seeing communities in our surrounding cities turn into battlegrounds in not what we want. Support our cops and demand balanced law and order, put the blindfold back on mother justice. Justice should be equal for all. Never lose sight of what triggered a criminal to stand in front of a judge and most importantly the victim of the crime.”
On President Trump:
“I don’t want Donald Trump to be prosecuted, instead I want him to apologize to the people, especially his base, and tell everyone that he lied. I want him to stand before the cameras and tell the truth about his behavior and the validity of the 2020 election. The country will stay divided until he convinces his followers that he was mistaken and concedes that Joe Biden won the presidency fair and square. Then I want Trump to fade into obscurity and leave the rest of us alone.”
On coverage:
“RE: The suspect who was accused in the deaths of six dogs — was it really necessary to mention that he was Black? What did his race have to do with the crime that was committed? The media has to stop this nonsense. If a white person had committed this crime, would they have mentioned he was white? Also, Friday, Feb. 12, and no mention of it being Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.”
On the dead dogs in Davenport:
“Thank God I don’t live in Davenport! What a mess! Dead dogs outside in a crowded trailer park and nobody says anything? Troopers see them two months ago and can’t do anything? This is the first the town supervisor has heard about it? Give me a break! Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans should have followed up on him and kept a list of questionables for someone to check into. Shoddy. Haphazard. Substandard. Unprofessional.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.