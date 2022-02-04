On Jan. 6:
“I think that as soon as the sergeant-at-arms takes out a pair of handcuffs, that this long, tedious insurrection and election thievery debacle with begin to wind down. I am pretty sure that even the hardest-core Trumpeters will give up the ghost. Giuliani is already a big perspirer and will absolutely drip flop sweat since orange is not his color. Meadows, Eastman and Bannon can all perp walk, heads held high, behind him.”
On deer in Oneonta:
“The last thing we need is to have some sharpshooters come in to Oneonta to kill deer. It’s about time people learn to live with animals instead of killing them. All we hear is we have kill it to get rid of it. There are other ways to control animals and it just involves more work. Please consider other ways to keep these beautiful animals with us.”
“Of course there is a big problem with deer in the city. obviously, from the article in the paper, the Common Council members know there is (and has been) a problem. No need to do a survey. I have heard many people complain about the deer. I, myself, have seen deer walking down the middle of Church, Walnut and Chestnut streets. I have seen numerous deer on Ford Avenue (seven on one person’s lawn). I have seen them walk across River Street by the Boys & Girls Club, running across Main Street near Fifth Street down into Valleyview and Belmont Circle area. All these styreets cover a wide area of the city, so YES there is definitely a deer population problem in our city! Hopefully, something can be done about it, preferably without shooting them.”
On Michelle Osterhoudt’s column defending Morgan Wallen:
“While I still think the N-word should never be used by white people, I think Michelle provides some interesting perspective in that context can be important in situations like this. Great article!”
“Wow! Thank you for writing the only reasonable and positive article I’ve read about Morgan Wallen! I really appreciate your perspective and that, even though you felt conflicted, you were open to listen to those that know him and can attest to what he’s done and the kind of person he is. I don’t know him, I just like his music, but there is so much hate toward him especially in the media and from people that don’t know the situation at all. It was refreshing to finally hear a different take ... thank you!”
“If you knew anything about Wallen you would know he’s far from racist. There should be no conflict listening to his music. His music is freaking amazing.”
On elected representatives:
“As a Democrat, I’m not taking too much stock in either the Democratic Party or the Republican Party who work in Washington D.C. in regard to the following: Not going after the big tech companies and the student loan servicer companies for lying and deceiving people, and for allowing these two entities to get away with their shenanigans. Enough is enough! Let’s elect leaders who will take these issues seriously and not allow these two entities (big tech companies and student loan servicer companies) to get away with their disturbing and asinine behavior to the people.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
