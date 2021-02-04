On Sen. Oberacker:
“It’s funny how freshman Sen. Peter Oberacker, a Republican, is calling the shots to have the state commissioner of health, Howard Zucker, to resign. I get that accountability needs to happen, but for a freshman senator to start calling the shots?! Let someone who has experience in the state Senate or a senator who has been in office longer to call the shots, definitely not a freshman senator. Lastly, how dare freshman Senator Oberacker call out Attorney General Letitia James, the first woman and African-American, for her actions whilst you have Oberacker, who didn’t do anything to help the town of Maryland as town supervisor or county representative. Shame on him!”
On Trump and the Capitol siege:
“While I am not sure impeachment is the right process, I don’t understand how Trump can incite insurrection, which resulted in the deaths of five people and not be held accountable in some form? At the very least, shouldn’t he be brought up on manslaughter charges instead of being able to play golf like nothing happened?”
On nursing homes:
“The numbers are public on nursing home deaths during the pandemic, and unfortunately they won’t change the outcome; people died in great numbers from COVID. The real issue here is to look at nursing homes and how they are run, and stop blaming Cuomo. Where was he going to put the residents with COVID and Alzheimer’s, dementia or other issues? Would you take them back home? The federal government issuing PPE and testing for staff and residents was non-existent, understaffing, communication, lack of infection control policies and enforcement, which happened here and in all states in nursing homes, public and private, are at fault. Therein lies the issue. Nursing home administrators accepted the patients back due to a possible loss in revenue, which would invite regulatory scrutiny, according to a New York Times article July 12. It’s about money, people. Money.”
On President Biden’s administration:
“It seems Biden put together his administration for the most part with diversity in mind. He has all ethnic groups, male/female to include transgender, but what is troubling is they are probably not the best for the job. I do not think he put in the best and brightest but he wanted a diversified staff. I do not care what color you are but I do care if you are the right person for that job and can get the job done. We will surely find out as time goes on.”
On polarity:
“Two letters in the Jan. 28 Star epitomize our polarity. One from Morris warns of re-education by the so-called left. In my opinion, that sounds like a helping hand!. The other from Butternuts chastises this paper for lack of common sense and good-neighbor responsibility. I agree 100%. Misinformation, rhetoric and propaganda, and poisoning the discourse should not be encouraged in today’s prevalent and sickened society. Thank you for being less supremacist and more egalitarian!”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
