Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 19F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 19F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.