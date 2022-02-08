On Democratic leaders:
“All good citizens should take notice that our Democrat leaders have waged war against us. While they enact laws to facilitate criminal thuggery behavior they attack the rights of good law-abiding people. Those who chose to be responsible gun owners are under constant attack while thugs who use guns as a tool of their criminal trade go untouched. If you chose not to wear a mask or get a COVID immunization, Democrats will full-court press you and at the same time ignore the flood of deadly drugs being spilled into our schools and communities. Lastly it amazes me that our government can profit from the marijuana trade while it remains illegal by federal law. The lawless Democrats are no better than a violent crime syndicate. They prove it every day by their attack on those they should protect compared to their love of thugs.”
On banning books:
“I have one book to be banned. ‘The Art of the Deal.’ The author, D. Trump, has been granted bankruptcy protection six times!!! Man could not run a profitable lemonade stand.”
On President Biden:
“I would seriously love to see former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard primary against the incompetent, not incumbent, Joe Biden. Honestly, I would rather have Tulsi Gabbard in office than the walking disaster and his administration that we have now.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
