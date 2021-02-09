On the Republican Party:
“The Grand Old Party ain’t grand ‘no mo.’ Sold their souls and spines to the bidder most low. Stuck in their ways, too stubborn to learn. So long, relics! Now, it’s our turn!”
On a Sound Off:
“A letter writer wrote that only Fox News tells the whole story. It was the only network to show the ‘BLM’ supporter at the Capitol siege and it was the only network that showed Trump requesting a ‘peaceful’ march to the Capitol and it was the only network that showed a ‘breakaway’ group from the Trump supporters. And added that other media leave facts out, so be careful what you believe to be true. The writer needs to watch other networks.”
On an editorial:
“Shame on The Daily Star for suggesting that Sen. Pete Oberacker ‘sit this one out’ in regard to supporting the release of the COVID data and the nursing home facilities. Sen. Oberacker, we voted for you to be our voice and to not be silenced like Cuomo and the Democrats in our government and local communities are desperately trying to do to anyone who has a difference of opinion or pushes back for truthful answers. Keep pushing, Pete! You are supported. And to all the good and dedicated employees at the nursing homes, who unfairly were dealt the card of death by Cuomo himself, you are supported as well. Thank you for enduring and caring for our loved ones when we cannot be in the building to help you help our family members. Much love and gratitude form a sister who hasn’t hugged her brother in far too many months.”
On Cuomo and COVID:
“Where is the transparency and accountability regarding Gov. Cuomo’s response to COVID-19 related nursing home deaths? With unbridled powers given to him by our elected officials in Albany, he abused the powers, becoming King Cuomo, our dictator in charge. In March 2020, nursing home residents who were sent to hospitals with COVID-19 were ordered sent back to nursing homes, which resulted in virus spread among vulnerable residents with widespread deaths. Maybe he realized it could catch up with him so he rescinded the order in May. With the damage done the coverup began with a good offense being the best defense, he continues to blame everyone but himself. As a politician he will find an excuse to get out of anything except office! Time for a full thorough investigation. The dad and their loved ones need closure with him held responsible.”
On the 22nd District race:
“Some of your publishing area is in this district and the local media haven’t said a word about what’s happening. Brindisi (a Democrat) is doing the same thing President Trump did about recounting and fraud and he is getting a free pass. What’s up? What happened to unity and bipartisanship?”
On vaccinations:
“Thanks to a friend’s Facebook post, my wife and I finally made it through Trump’s hunger games geezer gauntlet scramble to secure COVID-19 vaccination appointments only a few days away in a Utica Walgreens. What a total cluster ... and as ever, the poor and marginalized have it the worst.”
