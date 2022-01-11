On an Oneonta business:
“A recent Daily Star article featured a Wiccan store in the city of Oneonta. The proprietor of the store is an ordained Wiccan! You, citizens of Oneonta, it will inflict a curse on the city of Oneonta. Are you indifferent about it? Are you threatened? Are you horrified? What will the citizens of Oneonta do about it?! What will the clergy of the different Christian denominations do about it?! What with the Jewish community do about it?! How many young people will be affected by it?! We have two colleges here! It is terrifying and appalling! Hopefully rescue action will happen.”
On former President Trump:
“The ex-president Trump was like having a mob boss occupying the White House. Having his gang of misfits and felons like Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, Mike Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, Jared Kushner, Don Jr., Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, etc., running around the Oval Office, the complete incompetence! Trump and his hoodlums playing president of the United States was terrifying! I was afraid to watch the “real” news, wondering what disaster was going on that day! Not to mention all the democratic countries on Earth were watching our national embarrassment. The dictators and oligarchs were watching too. They loved it. Don’t ever live through that disaster again and vote!”
On anti-Christian propaganda:
“Be aware of an individual who comes to every apartment building on the hill in Oneonta and hangs anti-Christian propaganda reading material on every mailbox of each apartment. The reading material is placed in a plastic see-through pouch and is fastened to the hooks below every mailbox. An appeal goes out to the individual. Please do stop your activity! Thank you.”
On diversity:
“Attention racists and bigots and holier-than-thous: God created diversity in all his living things! If you don’t like it, talk to God.”
On the Dietz Street lot:
“Parking in downtown Oneonta is very limited. However, sometime ago when the mayor announced that the city had sold a portion of the Dietz Street parking lot to a private contractor who was going to erect a four-story building to house 64 apartments, the mayor stated that this would not eliminate many parking places in the Dietz Street lot. Really? Drive up Dietz Street and observe the huge building that is being built and observe the number of parking spots that it occupies. And where are those who occupy the 64 apartments going to park? Mayor Herzig and his Common Council should be ashamed of what they have done to us taxpayers!”
On mask wearing:
“The recent Daily Star photo of Tina Mole epitomizes what’s wrong with her leadership of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors. She’s wearing her mask as a chin diaper. What a terrible signal this sends to our residents, whose failure to properly mask up and get vaccinated has filled up our small hospitals with COVID patients to the point that elective surgeries have to be postponed. She should show true leadership and mask up.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.