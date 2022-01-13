On President Trump and his supporters:
“All the wars this country has fought and all the veterans who fought and died, who left family behind; every single noble man and woman, Native American, immigrant and brave American — these are the people Trump and the Trump Republicans betray and dishonor with their un-American and un-patriotic treasonous behavior. And if this is the way democracies die and dictatorships rise, why do so many Trumpers want a dictatorship, because they might get someone other than Trump! So all you flagbearers and Trump-hat wearers, beware of what you think you know when, in fact, you can know nothing at all about a man who won’t tell you the truth or admit the facts or swear before God, who will lie through his teeth while he looks you in the eye. This is who and what you want to follow into oblivion? You are apparently happy to be fooled.”
On Libertarians:
“It’s funny how the Libertarians yell and scream that ‘taxation is theft’ or ‘taxation is illegal’ and yet fail to read Article One Section 8 or the Sixteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution, which they are hell-bent supporting and ‘defending.’ They state the federal government can tax a citizen. I guess the Libertarians aren’t as ‘pro-Constitution’ as they think they are.”
On bipartisanship:
“We must have bipartisan leadership in Albany and Washington, D.C. The leaders we have elected to represent us and our values need to be demonstrating bipartisanship. In my lifetime and while as a resident of Otsego County, we have only had Congressman Antonio Delgado and former Congressman Chris Gibson demonstrate bipartisanship in their time serving as congressman, while former state Sen. James Seward and former Assemblyman Bill Magee demonstrated bipartisanship.”
On Sen. Oberaker and his hometown:
“Our beloved local senator has said that he supports small businesses. It’s funny how after he left his post as town supervisor and as county representative, he was championing to have a distribution center in his hometown to bring in business. That clearly went out the window. In his hometown, there are barely any businesses in there and he hasn’t done anything to help bring any business in, but can help champion a business for another municipality. Here’s a little known fact: while our local senator was town supervisor, he didn’t do anything to help remove the zoning laws that have prevented businesses coming in.”
On Biden and Trump:
“Recently President Biden went on national TV to hold Trump responsible for the breach of the Capitol building a year ago and stated that the ‘mob’ did not succeed. Yes, the mob did succeed to enter the Capitol, the rooms, the Senate chamber and so forth. I do not condone what they did. President Trump at the time never told the ‘mob’ to ever enter the Capital building. Not one time did he utter those words. He did say march to the Capitol. There is a big difference there. Biden also has bashed Trump for his failure with the virus but Biden has way more cases now than Trump did. Come on Joe, get into the game.”
