On the COVID vaccine in New York:
“Well, King Cuomo has done it again. He threatens overwhelmed hospitals with heavy fines if they do not administer the vaccine in a timely matter and now says that those 65 and older may receive the vaccine. The problem with all this is that the pharmacies do NOT have the vaccine, nor the staff to conduct this large scale operation of administrating the vaccine to thousands, but Cuomo wants to give fines to everyone that does not comply. He lives in a puzzle palace and is so out of touch with reality in our world here. The local health department is so over-run and short-staffed that they can’t even answer their phones so therefore we get no answers. It’s a shame that many more lives will be lost because we can not administer the vaccine in a timely manner. Local leadership needs to get involved and get something moving. “
On President Trump:
“Well, you can’t say you weren’t warned that Trump was a danger. But, no one I know thought he’d turn out quite as bad as the Jan. 6 disgrace proved him to be. He should be prosecuted for many felonies: inciting to riot, fomenting revolution, willful indifference, loads of stuff. His apologists, mostly sycophants (Republicans), are already running and hiding. I just read that Parler, funded by the Mercers, was the Trump-wing version of Twitter where his riotous followers trade information; that is where they organized Wednesday’s debacle. Why the FBI and other agencies weren’t aware of the plan is beyond me. I’ve seen numerous domestic terrorists claiming their lives are getting ruined; I guess they missed the ‘right from wrong’ lessons at age two or so, unless they were all charmed by Trump’s hypnotizing speech cadence. The power that he has over these supposed patriots is terrifying. It is ‘cult-ifying.’”
On division in the U.S.:
“Our country has become divided and violence is ensuing. One person can put a halt to that. Donald J. Trump needs to make a speech confessing that he knows that he lost a fair and square election and has been reluctant to admit that until now. Then ask his supporters to accept that and to end the divisiveness and realize that united we stand but divided we fall. A true patriot would do that. Will Donald J. Trump?”
On the attack on the Capitol:
“Amazing how the media and democratic leadership has placed the blame for the savage behavior at the Capitol on President Trump. Typically they blame the police, it is never the fault of the criminals. Truth is there has been an escalation of violence throughout this country. Only when it happens in the elitist politicians’ house is there outrage. Shouldn’t everyone matter? It is time to stop the scrutiny of law enforcement, reverse criminal justice reform and put bad people back in cages. Finally place blame where it belongs on the individual thugs that break the law, not on the police that enforce the law.”
On President Trump and the attack on the Capitol:
“It is a shame that we have to call him ‘president.’ He has no shame. He only wants his way, like a baby. He wants to be the center of attention, no matter what. Four people killed on Jan. 6 because of him being a sore loser.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for "Sound Off."
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
