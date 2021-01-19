On Joe Biden:
“I must praise our future president for getting COVID-19 vaccine in public! Very impressive! As a senior citizen, I will do it also! One observation: The black polo shirt he is wearing in that promo picture may be made in China. I know that because I just bought the same shirt at Macy’s at Crossgates Mall in Albany last weekend! Many Ralph Lauren polo shirts are made in China for the U.S. market! Shame on the left, as always. You have destroyed America.”
On America’s future:
“Someone wrote ‘in heaven with Trump, in hell with Biden.’ We will start that on Jan. 20. What happened at the Capitol was because of socialism. Half of the people in America don’t want it. We all know the reason why. Government control of the people, taking money from the people who work and giving money to the people who don’t work. Someone said it right. Margaret Thatcher said that socialism is great as long as the people who work don’t run out of money. God help us with Biden and Harris in office. We will be in hell for four years. God bless America, we need you.”
On a ‘junk yard’ in the town of Otego:
“Happy New Year! Maybe in this new year, the town of Otego can do something about the horrible eyesore of a ‘junk yard’ on the corner of state Route 7 and Mill Creek Road. There are four semi-truck backs, a bus, pickup trucks, a huge pile of who knows what under a torn blue tarp, wooden pallets and a camper being lived in. There are also piles of junk way back on the property by the railroad tracks. Can’t we please get our beautiful corner cleaned up once and for all. Thank you, town of Otego for listening and hope more residents write in.”
On a letter to the editor:
“As a lifelong Democrat, I was appalled by the divisive and polemic Jan. 14 letter to the editor by Oneonta’s elected representatives. Shame on you. Such posturing — especially now, in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot — is a serious disservice to our community. What we need now from all our elected leaders — and ourselves — is a commitment to open-minded discussion that seeks to bridge, not inflame, our political differences, based on respect and active listening. Easy? No. But essential? Yes.”
On if President Trump should serve the rest of his term:
“Yes and he should be there for another four years too!”
“Force him out. Then the Manhattan DA can begin the process.”
“Trump is a clear and present danger, and should be removed immediately.”
“Do I have any realistic expectation that the evil that sits in the White House will be expelled early by the 25th, impeachment or resignation? No, not really. I just hope we can ride this menace out for a couple more days without anything else happening on par with Wednesday’s circus show of stupid.”
On Bob Cairns’ column:
“I find it funny that Biden/Harris are out there saying we need to come together and stop the hate and here you and some commenters are just spreading on. Worthless words from you all.”
