On ID requirements:
“You need ID to buy alcohol, tobacco, drive a vehicle, enter a casino, do banking, get a credit card or a loan, do a transaction at the DMV, get a COVID shot. I could go on and on, but the president does not think you need an ID to vote. Why?”
On the Lofts on Dietz:
“I think the new Lofts on Dietz are a great additions to our city. Not only will they provide quality housing for those who consider themselves artists, it will also feature the Hartwick College Grain Innovation Center as well as homes for middle-income people. All will be conveniently accessible to downtown, where there are a variety of restaurants, a grocery and other business that will appreciate the added traffic. Even embitter the design is beautiful and fits in well with buildings already there. People complain about parking, but people always s complain about something. There is the Dietz Street park lots (after construction is finished, they will open up more of the spaces), the Westcott Lot, the parking garage and on-street parking. All can be easily accessed and the city has also opened up the lots of Neawha Park for parking during snow emergencies ... with shuttles, too.”
On mask wearing:
“Also, I wholeheartedly agree with the Sound Off writer who noticed that Tina Mole, leader of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors was not wearing her mask properly. With leaders like that, who needs enemies? Her decisions over the past few years are suspect, and you see how she cares about others (not!) in the photo.”
On Merrick Garland:
“Among the few of us who have the inclination, interest and time to follow the performance of Merrick Garland as attorney general, some of us were critical of the length of time it took to indict Bannon. The delay was largely caused by Garland having to weed out Trump appointees Barr had place to use the Justice Department as Trump’s defense law firm. Garland had to reorganize the Justice Department to serve the people of the Untied State not rabble-rousing Trump. Bannon was indicted. Garland is bringing suit against Texas for the unconstitutional voter restriction laws. Texas is the home of Sen. Cruz, one of Trump’s greatest parasites’ who is in Texas only when the power is on. The GOP kept Garland from the Supreme Court but not as AG. Let’s watch what happens.”
On COVID vaccinations:
“I have seen several letters to your paper regarding the COVID vaccine, or in some circles they are referred to as ‘The Jab.’ Our public health authorities have stated that they are safe and effective. However, recent comments in the media have raised doubts about their effectiveness. I am wondering if they are still safe and effective? Wear your masks at all times, it will improve your health. Is this true?”
