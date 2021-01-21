On inflation:
“It looks like the Joe Biden Democrat effect is already affecting the fuel prices. You better get a second job now. Higher fuel prices, food prices, etc. are on the way. Not to mention $15 minimum wage. Inflation is in the near future.”
On SUNY Oneonta’s return:
“For SUNY to be coming back soon I believe is a big mistake, especially since we have very little of the vaccine, so therefore very few vaccinations. We are asking for trouble. The big problem is the college has no oversight on all the students that live in town. That is a very big concern as many of those have no concern for the residents. The colleges, especially SUNY Oneonta, need very strict guidelines for the students about wearing of the masks, house parties, gatherings, etc. If they break any of the rules they need to be suspended. That simple. Stop playing games with this pandemic and our lives.”
On COVID vaccinations:
“Where are the vaccinations? Who has them? Is it a secret in our area? The local paper, news, hospitals, etc. need to get the word out when and where these vaccinations are at. Remember not everyone has a computer and a cellphone. We should not have to travel an hour or two to get this shot. There are many seniors, handicapped people and so forth. We need this in our city and plenty of it. It is very tiring trying to find out where the next shot clinic is at.”
“Federal, state and local officials talk the talk about vaccinations but we cannot even get an appointment! These are our representatives, when are they going to walk the walk? Even if we had an appointment months out it would be better than seeing ‘no appointments are being accepted’ or a phone not being answered. Give it to us straight instead of the rosy picture we are given. You listening, Mr. Cuomo?”
On police support:
“It’s funny that the Democrats have been yelling about defunding police departments across this country but when the US Capitol building came under siege recently they all wanted and cried for the police. Really? Hypocrites at their best.”
On the new administration:
“Buckle up your seatbelts! Here comes your new administration — Barack, Michelle, Hillary, Bill, Pelosi, Sanders and all their hangers on. Giddyup and hang on.”
On Bob Cairns’ column:
“If you weren’t calling out violent riots from the left for the past five years, I don’t want to hear it. I don’t care what cause you are claiming to support. It is never OK to burn down innocent people’s businesses and homes like the rioters on the left have been doing.”
On a Democratic majority in both houses and president:
“Razor-thin majority in both the House and Senate SHOULD force both sides to come together toward the center.”
“The country will finally move forward. Things will get done for the people.”
“Socialism in America will destroy America.”
“Higher taxes for working class.”
