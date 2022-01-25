On Delaware County and MLK Day:
“How is it that Delaware County does not recognize this leader! This is the only county that does not recognize his achievements. Delaware County does not recognize this holiday. All offices are open. What do Daily Star readers think of this?”
On a school removing people from games:
“Has anyone kept track of how many people the administration at South Kortright Central School has removed from basketball games this year? My count is one fan and one player, and perhaps it’s not a coincidence that both of those individuals are mixed race. Does the administration have a issue with masks or is it just a cover for racism?”
