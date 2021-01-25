On COVID in nursing homes:
“Seems that some local nursing homes are again infected with the virus but I ask how? It’s not from the patients as they have not had any family members able to visit, so therefore it must be from the staff. That is unacceptable. Don’t the staff get checked? What protocols are in place? Where has the staff been when off duty? They have a responsible to stay away from others so they do not bring it to work and infect the patients. I also understand that some staff have refused the vaccinations. Real simple. No vaccinations, no job!”
On seeing the truth of Donald Trump:
“I guess we have to credit Donald Trump with the first 400,000 COVID deaths. He put the country in unqualified hands for four years; now Joseph Biden has to play catch up. I hope he is up to it. He certainly couldn’t handle things as badly as DJT. The display of fake patriotism has definitely cemented his legacy. He mostly just got thugs, misfits, malcontents, hooligans and victims to show up in Washington on Jan. 6. The videos they shot showed the true lack of character and disregard for our country, both of the police and our elected officials. I think it started when they stopped teaching civics, and incorporated it into social studies and history. Now only the few know what a country is supposed to be. The former president misled the mostly Republican Party, now, as the truth comes out.”
On the inauguration:
“I think I’ve written my last anti-Trump Sound Off after seeing the inauguration, the amazingly well-produced Broadway quality show with scads of celebrities, singing and dancing and entertaining the newly elected hope we have in the country. They were celebrating the first responders, volunteers, nurses, cooks and honoring the 400,000 American souls lost to the mismanaged pandemic. Nor did they forgot our military personnel. I don’t think Scott Baio and Kid Rock were invited. I am shocked at how emotional it was for a tough guy like me to see America back on serious adult stable footing. People with hearts speaking from the heart filled my heart. Thanks, Joe and Kamala.”
On Roe v. Wade:
“Jan. 22 is the darkest day in America’s history. More than 50 years of abortions. Sixty-four million-plus babies killed. It’s time to overturn Roe v. Wade.”
On Sound Off:
“General comments: Biden and Pelosi are moderates. Calling them socialist shows that those who throw that term around have a lack of the meaning of the word. The price of gasoline is determined by the market, not any politician. Look to the oil companies for the price increases not the politicians.”
