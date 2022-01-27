On an editorial:
“The Excluded Worker Fund was specifically designed to assist those New Yorkers who suffered loss of income during the COVID-19 pandemic, but who were also excluded from federal assistance programs, in particular, unemployment insurance funds. The official state data site shows that the fund was created with $1,996,095,200. Those workers who were eligible submitted 350,823 claims, of which 130,145 were approved, and 220,678 claims were either denied or left unprocessed. The 130,145 received up to $15,600 as their legal ‘benefit.’ Your editorial states ‘The potential for fraud was obvious, and Hochul should have state police conduct a thorough, transparent investigation to reveal exactly how much was wasted,’ but nowhere do you cite any examples of such fraud or waste, only your imagined ‘potential.’ The police should investigate ... what? An underfunded relief effort that reached less than half of its intended beneficiaries? Or the ‘fraud’ of those for-profit but worthless’ preparers?”
On Jan. 6:
“So there was a coup plot clan with a coup plot plan all along. Art of the Steal?”
On gas prices and President Biden:
“About seven weeks ago President Biden went on national TV and talked about many subjects and one of those was about the rising gas prices across the board. He then stated that car gas prices will within a few weeks be dropping by 10 to 15 cents. What is he smoking? Prices today just went up 5 cents! He is not living in reality. He needs a big wake up call of what is happening in this country. He is lost. Rising gas prices, food prices, housing costs, COVID running wild, etc. Seems there is no one on his staff that can see the decline this country is in. We have three more years of this? God help us all.”
On student loans:
“As a Democrat and a college student, I’m calling on our congressman and two senators in Washington, D.C., to look into the student loan servicer company Aidvantage, formerly known as Navient and Sallie Mae, for lying to current and former college students who are paying more than the usual amounts they are charged, for the company’s conduct to current and former college students, for the supposedly new name of the company, and for lying to the federal government for years. The student loan servicer company and any former associates of the company need to be held accountable and charged for lying.”
On limo task force
“Why isn’t any member of the state Assembly and Senate on the Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force to investigate and look into the 2015 limousine crash? Shame on Hochul, the Senate majority leader and speaker of the Assembly!”
On professors:
“It amazes me how certain professors can write a book about something that they’ve never practiced before but can tell other people how to do it. A perfect example of this is a professor telling a student who has either run for office or has been appointed to office, to create a policy, and the student has had policies when they have ran for office or have been appointed to office. It’s like the old proverb states, ‘practice what you preach.’”
