On God, COVID and America:
"You are missing the point. COVID is a spiritual problem. America has turned away from God. Thou shall have no other Gods before me. Thou shall not make unto thee any graven image. Kali, goddess of darkness destruction and death, was on the Empire State Building! Check it out on the web. Thou shall not kill; 64 million babies murdered. New York is the abortion capital of America. They never got a chance! Thou shall not commit adultery. On June 25, 2015, The White House had bright colored lights on it. A defiance of God's laws. The rainbow is reminder that God will not flood the Earth again (Genesis 9:15). Taking down the 10 Commandments, removing Bibles and prayers might make you feel better but remember God will not be mocked. So ask for forgiveness, wash your hands and put on a mask."
On President Trump and Americans:
"I hope Trump learned his lesson and I hope we learned ours."
On Republicans post-Trump:
"Fellow Republicans, those of you who still cling to the idea that the presidential election was stolen from Trump. Get real. The Big Steal theory was really the Big Lie. You were brainwashed. There was no appreciable fraud, especially enough to beat Biden's 7 million vote plurality. Trump has been trying to claim the election was rigged. Rigging an election was when he tried to get the secretary of state of Georgia to claim to have found enough ballots to give him the state electoral votes. What a hypocrite. His stupidity was shown when he called the secretary of state on an open phone line for us all to hear. We Republicans had better starting acting as if we have brains or the GOP will be flushed farther down the drain than it already is. This country needs two political parties."
"Trump hijacked the Republicans, bullied and blackmailed them, riled up his basest of base. He did his dirty work, then ran and hid like the coward he is. So after his incessant thousands of lies and the biggest at the end, did the Republicans wake up to save the country? No! They can't even wear masks in a pandemic, so how can they be expected to stand for democracy and truth! I guess Republicans caved to their dictator and have given up leaving the country to the rest of us! Fine! We will all be better off without them until, and if ever they, get their act back together. Repent, Republicans!"
On President Biden's first few days in office.
"Well, well. Biden has been in office less than a week and has already removed thousands of good-paying jobs. He spoke on TV about getting Americans back to work ASAP and then signs executive orders to stop the oil pipeline work, which employed thousands and also stopped the border wall construction that employed thousands. Really. Hypocrite at his best. Funny that the Democrats now can find more money (millions) to have another impeachment trial. Then just a few days prior to being sworn in, the gas prices jump up around 28 cents. Is this what we have to look forward to? Higher gas prices, higher taxes, fewer jobs? I wonder if CNN will dog Biden about all this? If I was a betting man I would say, heck no."
