On President Biden and COVID:
“Isn’t it ironic that under Biden there are more COVID deaths than ever before? Yet, when Donald Trump was president, Biden said Trump should not be allowed to remain president with the number of COVID deaths. And Biden’s death numbers are now higher than Trump’s even with the vaccine Trump got going. Biden also criticized Trump for doing a travel ban from China to prevent COVID spread and called it xenophobic. Yet, Joe has begun his own travel ban on African countries due to the benign omicron. The hypocrisy of Joe is unending. And now that Biden-Harris has more COVID deaths than Trump, they are suddenly quite conciliatory. It’s time for our White House occupant to resign for his tepid and inadequate responses to the virus. He should also be impeached for his unconstitutional vaccine mandates.”
On Build Back Better:
“Like so many libs, I was expending a lot of energy blaming Manchin and the other one for all the stalls on the Build Back Better Act and the voting acts. The truth is that it is the ‘darn’ (go a little stronger, if you agree) Republicans who are holding up all the good that could help the states rebuild. Not one of the 50 so-called “American” Republican senators are behaving in the best interests of their constituents — you remember, the people who pay them and help them get rich. Looks like they’ve all forgotten the oath they took. Manchin didn’t tank the bills, your foxy Republicans did, it is un-American and they should be blamed. Many voted against the infrastructure bill yet took credit for it, back home. Sheer hypocrisy!”
“I was happy that the U.S. dodged a bullet. Build Back Better, along with other policies proposed by the radical Democratic Socialist Party are hyper inflationary and take away freedom. Only 8% of this bill was for infrastructure. The rest was a sheep in wolves clothing for the boogie man of climate change and to support the favorite leftist positions.”
On the state budget:
“Having too high or low of a state budget doesn’t solve anything and doesn’t work for all sides, politicians/entities and the people. New York needs to pass a moderate budget, which thankfully works for all sides: the politicians/entities and the people as a whole. If the state Senate, state Assembly and governor in 2022 passes a moderate state budget, the state can finally flourish where things can finally be affordable and hopefully the people will not leave the state.”
On the Lofts on Dietz:
“The saga continues over the Dietz Street lofts. What a waste, and for those that used to park in the lot, good luck. Now the city, in its bits of wisdom, will now allow you to park in Neahwa Park. Isn’t that nice of them. Thanks for the convenience. Winter weather and park that far away in the park with a shuttle or no shuttle. Horrible predicament for the citizens. I assume the shuttle will run 24/7? It needs to. What about the elderly and handicapped who live nearby to the Dietz Street lot and used that parking lot? These lofts will bite the city in the back side. Give it some time. Took away much needed parking for the city. I have witnessed that lot being full many, many times over the years. Let’s see now how many more vehicles get towed this winter. To have allowed that apartment complex to have been built is troubling.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.