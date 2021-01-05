On lack of towing in Oneonta:
"Another winter snowstorm (more than 2½ inches) and again Oneonta won't tow cars blocking snow plows doing their job. What's the sense of ordinances if you disregard them? We'll see the mayor's picture in the paper again and all will be right with the city again!"
On President Trump's pardons:
"I just saw a picture of nine screaming, spitting, spewing, red-faced Trump supporters clearly expressing their resentment toward America. Statistically, a couple have criminal records. I wonder if they expect a pardon from the president like so many true felons have gotten just because they covered Trump from prosecution or impeachment. This is the beginning of his wholesale sliming of our criminal justice system and democracy. The people who are so angry about his loss to Biden cannot see that he has no interest in anyone common. He only cares about the suck-ups and supporters. He has no shame nor integrity and cares little about the $600 or $2,000 in the stimulus package, except as a ploy to make him look interested in real Americans. I am sure veterans will be furious at his pardon of Blackwater mercenaries who were convicted of killing Iraqi civilians. Of course Blackwater is DeVos' brother."
On police accountability:
"After many years of police, state and local, being abusive and framing people who have been put in jail, they need to start being held accountable for their actions. I am not talking about the police who are dedicated to doing their jobs and helping people. It's the police who for years have abused their power. When someone is framed, like a number of cases brought to light, and a person spends 20 years of his life in jail, and the police who framed the individual gets a leave of absence and no real punishment, something is terribly wrong with the system. This immunity BS needs a serious change. The poor men and women who are framed are marked for the rest of their lives thanks to an abusive system put in place years ago. Sometimes change is not a bad thing."
On medical professionals:
"I always believed that angels had wings. Until now, I never realized that they also wore scrubs."
On a possible school merger:
"A merger between Schenevus Central School and Worcester Central School is absolutely ridiculous. How are they to relocate the teachers, aides and LTA’s in the middle of the pandemic? Busing the students is going to be hectic with the way gas prices are and the location of every student, the pride in the mascots: Dragons and Wolverines; and in the names of the schools? I don’t care how many merger study committee meetings they have had. A merger will not happen and is not feasible to the people. The taxes will not be lower, they will be higher. In case anyone hasn’t noticed, New York has a reputation of having higher taxes, definitely not lower taxes. Think logically if you plan on voting for the merger."
On President Trump:
"To get a head start on multiple messes and preserve what's left of our country, Trump should go now — STAT! Through the 25th Amendment or citizen's arrest, any reason will do to end this fiasco, farce and fraud. And then, the next step is to change the rules of eligibility to run for POTUS, because obviously what we have had for the past four years has just not reached our American standards of intelligence and morality. Just the opposite — childishness, vindictiveness, cruelty and egotism have accomplished nothing but running backward, which is not sustainable, healthy or realistic. Trump has brought us down and taken us back and left us broken, vulnerable and in more danger. Out, STAT, with the damn spot!"
