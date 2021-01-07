On the rise in COVID-19 cases:
“Looks like lock downs really work well. NOT.”
“Well if people from out of state would stay home it would help. I have seen cars from Massachusetts, Connecticut, Texas and many more. They should not be let in the state until this calms down. Absolutely no common courtesy for people who live here.”
“Exactly what has been predicted.”
“Yeah, and college kids coming back soon.”
On disputing the election results:
“Many Republican members of Congress have supported President Trump’s claims that voter fraud cost him the election. But the same physical ballots included votes for both president and Congress. Yet none of them has said ‘I was elected fraudulently, so I will refuse to be sworn in.’ Only in the Trump universe can a ballot be legal for me, but illegal for the presidential election. The Republican party will go down in history as the one that tried to destroy American democracy to save the man who wants to be a dictator.”
On Oneonta:
“An idea worth thinking about. Instead of that new building in the Dietz Street parking lot, which nobody except the mayor and a few others want, bring the farmers market in the spring and summer into that space. Many more people, especially us who are older, would come. You can hardly ever find a spot to park on Main Street and it is quite a hike from the parking garage.”
On the idea of fining hospitals over slow vaccination rates:
“Absolutely not! For crying out loud, there isn’t enough medical staff available so they can taken decent time off!! They’re recruiting retirees just to get by. He needs to come down from his ivory tower and go learn how much basic groceries cost.”
“No! Better yet bring the staff to the hospitals and if necessary let them pay the staff! Fines won’t get vaccines out if you don’t have staff to give them. All fines will do is line the state’s pocket!”
“So this is his answer to everything, threatening everyone with fines. He’s not honey, he’s vinegar!”
“For all those who disagree, what do you think should be done with the vaccines that are not being given and hospitals are sitting on? There ARE plenty of people who do want the vaccine.”
On the storming of the Capitol in Washington:
“It was a coup attempt by terrorists. That they were coddled by police is utterly disgusting.”
“No party has clean hands.”
“A disgusting display for the rest of the world to see again. We are a laughing stock to other countries.”
“Some of you will never stop shifting the blame. Four years of misinformation and lies perpetuated by Trump himself did this. That is clear as day. You need help if you can’t see this.”
On getting results in the 22nd District race:
“At the rate they are going, they are going to need to start campaigning soon for the next election cycle.”
