On President Trump's Tulsa rally:
"On June 20 there was a pilgrimage to Trump’s resurrected Traveling People’s Temple at the BOK Center in Tulsa Oklahoma. At the time, Tulsa County was the state’s leading COVID-19 hotspot with new cases rising sharply. But Trump refused to reschedule the event in spite of requests from Dr. Bruce Dart, the director of Tulsa’s City-County Health Department, to do so. Instead, Trump predicted that his supporters would pack the center to its 19,000-seat capacity regardless of the fake media hype about the dangers of contagion. Nevertheless, he made sure to require all attendees to sign a disclaimer that read 'guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19,' — and cannot sue! His campaign communications director, Erin Perrine, had assured everyone who signed that they would have a mask and sanitizer available at the door if they wanted them, so not to worry ... And of course there would be Kool-Aid."
On shopping:
"When you are shopping at Price Chopper, you had better wear Depends. Some brain child decided to limit one person at a time in the bathrooms. Now when someone is in there reading the newspaper, everyone has to line up and wait. Really? What are they going to do next? Only one person in an aisle at a time? You can't pass anyone in the aisle. These people in charge have got to get a grip. Also one exit and one entrance does not make sense all of a sudden."
On the June 20-21 crossword:
"So, did everyone get #72 across in the weekend crossword?"
On what Oneonta values:
"A community supports what it values. The city of Oneonta continues with the Downtown Revitalization Initiative spending thousands of dollars for signage and awnings, facade improvements, creating of upper floor usable spaces, apartment complexes and the improvements to Damaschke Field. All in the hope of attracting more people to the city. With many families out of work because of the pandemic, the city now requires children to pay to use the Wilber Park swimming pool. The one life skill that children need depends on their ability to pay. From the last sentence of the final report of the feasibility study for a renovated Oneonta Theatre: 'And unless our kids have this broad, robust suite of artistic capabilities they are going to be in a world of hurt, yes, as human beings, but also as productive members of the economy. Oneonta, insert 'physical activities' in that sentence and support our youth."
On racism locally:
"To think local citizens and/or law enforcement are racist at any level is nonsense and just not true. Find a better cause to be upset about, like wannabe gangs."
On the COVID directive for nursing homes:
"A justified protest would be old lives matter ... when is the public and press going to show their outrage for what Gov. Cuomo did to our vulnerable population of the elderly? He directly ordered nursing homes to take in patients infected with coronavirus knowing they were at high risk of spreading this disease to the healthy residents. Many lives were lost due to his reckless directive. Cuomo should be held accountable, all lives matter."
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.