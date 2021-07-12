On how the drug settlement money should be spent:
“Some of it should go to the Crime Victims Fund. A lot of crimes like burglary, robbery, etc., are committed by people who are addicts!”
On a Sound Off supporting the Schenevus-Worcester merger:
“On the school merger: Your elitist attitude is a problem. You believe this baloney and deride those who do not. Running and staffing two facilities and employing the same number of people will not save money or provide a better education. The same dubious arguments are made in every merger study, and have yet to save tax dollars or better educate our children. Vote commonsense. Vote no.”
On Southern states celebrating confederate holidays:
“Confederate holidays being celebrated in the south is appropriate, since it was their great-grandfathers who fought and died for what they believed to be right. We cannot judge men or women of the past by our values today.”
On a guest commentary on the environmental costs of shipping:
“Shipping carries 80% of the world’s trade, but emits only 3% of global emissions. So, what’s the problem? The problem is environmentalists are never satisfied.”
On the story of veterans being awarded diplomas:
“Thank you for the positive article to remind veterans of another hard earned benefit they deserved. It helped to bring a sought-after life accomplishment to my dad.”
On a Letter to the Editor:
“I usually agree with Michael Perry, but not this time. Anonymity doesn’t compare with notoriety. Ever heard of Trump?”
On a Sound Off:
“What impeachment? It’s all being swept under a rug. He’s going on with business as usual with his next ‘crisis’ creation.”
On the Norwich sewage backup story:
“Our incompetence is your financial responsibility! Our lawyers are bigger than yours! Welcome to Norwich! The sad fact is while what the city is doing is immoral and unethical it is not illegal.”
“That’s insurance companies for you. You wouldn’t want to take any of the CEOs millions from him. They are masters of organized crime.”
On stopping catalytic converter thefts:
“Send them to jail and fine; reform bill does nothing to stop it.”
“I think the biggest thing is requiring titles for the vehicles. I know over a certain amount and it’s required, but maybe reduce the minimum dollar value to require it.”
“Do away with them. Cars were much better and less expensive before all this was required. And the air was just as clean.”
“Bring proof to the scrap yard that you own the vehicle it came off of.”
“Make the salvage yards make sure that they are legitimate and do paper work and keep track of who actually brings them in (like on ‘Pawn Stars’) if they don’t already. Would it be a pain in the neck for them? Yes but that’s the cost of doing business.”
