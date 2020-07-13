On the guest commentary by Topher Hammond:
"His position lacked one key point, the police do not make evidence, they gather evidence. If the evidence establishes probable cause that a crime was committed, then the police will make an arrest and the DA will determine if prosecution is warranted, judge and jury factor in as well. Do not blame the police and DA for doing their jobs. Not sure Mr. Hammond was taking the position that minorities do not have to obey the law, that when they are caught doing a crime they should be let go? Either way, he is taking the blindfold off lady justice because he believes a person's race should be considered. How about try being a good citizen and obey the law? Our police and DA weigh evidence and facts, not the color of a person's skin. Let’s keep the blindfold on lady justice."
On President Trump:
"I think this latest affront to our country takes the cake. I know I have to narrow it down, is it the white power video, or the Russian bounty to kill our soldiers, or whatever tomorrow's news cycle will bring? Something is wrong with the president. He may be ill, he may be 'ramp-mad' or just incapable of even the smallest change, even to save his presidency. His soul seems to be long gone. His marionette strings are getting as tangled as his mouth. This guy can't lead; he won't even try when he's had a chance. I don't know if it's Vlad or Stephen Miller, but someone with a brain and a mean streak is directing the traffic out of the White House, while the president shuffles down the ramp. Since he never wore khaki other than that vile AF jacket, he may look better in orange."
On Second Amendment rights and violence:
“There are many recent examples for preserving Second Amendment rights. Seattle with the CHOP zone, Minneapolis, Chicago and New York City to name just a few. Murders, violent crime and property damage and loss is surging, and oftentimes police are prohibited from doing their jobs for community safety. It’s the taxpayers who are losing their businesses along with the loss of innocent loved ones, including children. Most recently New York City has had a 127% increase in murders and violent crime. New York state’s bail reform allows criminals free on the street and that has sadly resulted in more violent crime and murder. Where’s the protection for law-abiding citizens? It’s a properly trained police force and the responsible gun ownership of citizens. This in itself is a significant deterrent to violent crime. We law-abiding citizens and taxpayers have rights also.”
On criticism of Sen. Tammy Duckworth:
"Tucker Carlson, news commentator, never served our country. His application to the CIA was rejected. Yet he has the nerve to say that Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who lost both legs in combat in Iraq 'hates America.' Donald Trump never served either. In addition to his longstanding dislike of John McCain, who he described as 'not a hero,' he has piled on the criticism of Duckworth. How can anyone consider these men patriots?"
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.