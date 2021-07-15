On a dog owner:
“Who allows their dogs to go up to and make a deposit in a neighbor’s shrubs that are located under their front window? How rude.”
On youth hunting:
“I see nothing wrong with it. They’re supervised, it’s not like they’re running around the woods by themselves shooting at everything. Growing up, a lot of kids missed school on the first day of hunting season, going back to elementary school. I think it was an excused absence as long as they had a note from their parents. Not only does it teach kids that live in homes with firearms proper handling and safety with firearms, as well as respect for firearms, it also teaches a deep respect for nature. There’s a lot of good life lessons that come with teaching children to hunt and fish that have little to nothing to do with the actual act of hunting.”
Biden vs. Trump:
“Trump’s fitness for the presidency was questioned because of a slip on a wet ramp. Meanwhile crickets from the lamestream press when Biden constantly goes mute during so-called press conferences, forgetting what he’s talking about, and speaking gibberish. He took credit for the bin Laden raid that he opposed. He confused the WWII Tuskegee Airmen with the victims of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study. His performance at the G7 Summit was a disaster, unable to answer when asked if he thought Putin was a killer. Biden seems to be in the throes of dementia. At least this gives him cover when called to testify about his son Hunter’s dirty dealings with Ukraine, selling ‘million dollar’ art, and entertaining Mexican billionaire business associates in the VP’s office in 2014. It is obvious to everyone that Biden is not fit for office, so I want to know who is really running the country?”
On qualified immunity for police:
“Why do police still have the ‘qualified immunity’ and don’t have to be accountable for their actions? There are a number of cases in this country where the police broke the law and were never made accountable for it. A detective forced a confession out of 13-year-old and he had detention for three years and when it was overturned the officer wasn’t held liable? The police went into a yard following a suspect and ordered children at gunpoint to face down while they tried to shoot their dog not attacking them and they ended up shooting a child and was not made accountable because of ‘qualified immunity’ If the police want public support then they need to follow the law and not be given a free pass for violating it. Please, this is not about the police who do a good service to our communities.”
On expanding pre-K:
“Part of Joey’s four more years of school plan. Two more, pre-k and pre-kk, and two years of free college because he claims we need to keep up with other nations. Me staying home with one parent till kindergarten worked great for me and millions of others. But I guess now both parents need to work ..... so their taxable income can help pay for ‘free’ pre-kk.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
