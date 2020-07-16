On tourists and COVID:
"Driving through Cooperstown this afternoon I noticed a lot of out-of-state plates. No one walking around was wearing a mask. I think it was a huge mistake to reopen the Baseball Hall of Fame. Otsego County has done well with COVID-19, keeping the numbers of cases and deaths low. I’m concerned with the influx of out-of-staters that our numbers will go up. Cuomo mandated a 14-day quarantine for many out-of-state visitors. I doubt that people will go on vacation and quarantine for two weeks when they get there. The Hall of Fame should close. It should be about the locals' health, not the tourist dollars."
On COVID updates in Otsego:
"Why hasn't the Otsego County Health Department kept the general public notified daily of any new virus cases and where they have been? If the positive cases shopped at Walmart or a local grocery store, or a restaurant, I would want to know. I may have been there. There is so far only one restaurant that I have been to that has required your name and phone number just for trace purposes. Good idea. So, Otsego County Health Department, what is the procedure/process for contact tracing? It's more important now that we have all these outsiders coming into our county/city."
On uneven regulations:
"It now seems that the malls can not open due to not having the proper filtration system for the ac? Walmart and grocery stores have been open as deemed essential and they did not have the proper filtration systems and probably still do not. The Cuomo administration is really jacking people around and now the mall owners. I would bet that the Cuomo "White House" in Albany does not have the proper filtration system. Come on, get the malls and theaters open."
On Cooperstown:
"While you are waiting for the tourists to come back, here are a few things to think about. Daily washing of the trash cans downtown. While they are nice, they get gross quickly. Having a professional company running the trolleys. People shouldn't ever be stuck for hours waiting for a trolley to pick them up. Also, the trolleys should be washed and waxed daily. Dirty trolleys do not reflect well on the most perfect village. One more thing the residents deserve: 24-hour, seven-day-a week police coverage, so do our visitors."
On Black Lives Matter:
"The Black Lives Matter people have a problem with the police, and I understand that. But setting buildings on fire and stealing from the businesses that have nothing to do with it is very wrong. All they prove to me and others is that they are arsonists and thieves. You talk about justice, you all should be arrested. But if they did, then you would really protest. Removing statues and changing names and removing items that was history, you will not change anything. By the way, all of you people doing these things, I would bet you are not perfect as much as you think you are. By the way all lives matter."
