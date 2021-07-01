On teaching Critical Race Theory:
“Critical Race Theory are just keywords for conservatives. Like socialism. Conservative mainstream media and politicians are rallying around cultural issues to distract from how the COVID crisis was fumbled because they don’t have a leg to stand on otherwise.”
“To Mr. Pete Russo and the school board meeting of June 16: Thank you for your explaining of critical race theory as a derivative of Marxism. Just another way to destroy America and our freedoms. Much like Josef Stalin and Mao Zedong, it will take our nation and lead to communism that will destroy us. Be encouraged that there are thousands of people that stand with you. The laughter that cut you off was from uninformed people. Just look what has happened to America since January 2021 because of these same uninformed voters.”
On President Trump:
“Apparently, one party wants a revolution; to what end, I ask. Starting the country the first time was no picnic, and even with all the new high tech stuff at our fingertips, it wouldn’t be easy. The former man in charge had no organization, other than his wallet. When he had an opportunity to ‘save’ the country, he flubbed it, causing hundreds of thousands of American deaths. So, why do his followers think he can rule or reign any better? His only ability is to yell, foment, fire and ridicule everybody, even those loyalists who were clearly in his camp —Pence, coming to mind most notably. His only claim to fame was a TV show where he hired and fired second-rate apprentices, not many of whom made any mark in the world, so he wouldn’t get overshadowed by true talent. His only talent is BLUSTER.”
On the Wilber Park basketball court:
“The fair thing to do, at this point, is to put the rims on the new backboards in Wilber Park and line the courts. To the few Union Street residents that fear a basketball court is going to ruin their neighborhood — shame on you for being selfish. Union Streets is, and still will be, a nice place to live. This is just like when Hartwick College began construction of its football stadium and a few residents of College Terrace and Suncrest Terrace moaned about the lights being too bright and the cheering being too loud. This kind of nonsense needs to stop. Parks and Recreation Department and the city should not let just a few folks dictate the direction of a project that is already 95% complete.”
“It’s time to line the basketball court and put hoops on the backboards that are in place on the newly resurfaced court located near Wilber Pool. With all due respect to the handful of Union Street residents who believe this basketball court will bring ‘unwanted sounds’ to the park, it’s time to stop being ridiculous. Many thousands of dollars have already been invested by the city for resurfacing the court installing the fencing and modern backboards. Too much money has been spent to change direction, at the last minute, to paint spaces for tic-tac-toe and hopscotch. Oneonta has plenty of sidewalks where these games can be played. Please let the project be completed and let there be basketball played in our park.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
