On expanding pre-K:
“More, younger indoctrination, awesome.”
On Gary Herzig’s column on pickleball:
“Fun game for sure. Be careful though, it’s not as easy on your body as you’d think!”
On a Sound Off
“A Sound Off contributor recently said he/she usually agrees with Michael Perry’s letters, but ‘not this time,’ and goes on to explain that ‘Anonymity doesn’t compare to notoriety.’ The choice of the word ‘compare’ is a strange one. Anything can be compared to anything else. The Sound Off writer concludes with ‘Ever heard of Trump?’ Mr. Perry’s letter never suggests that ONLY anonymous people can sow seeds of nefarious intent. In fact he even references Trump’s Big Lie. Rather, he suggests that the anonymous distribution and amplification of a notorious lie will convince the uneducated and gullible to to believe it and possibly act on it (e.g., Jan. 6). Additionally, he suggests anonymity encourages coarse and mean rhetoric that would be absent without anonymity.”
On a lower hunting age:
“As someone who was raised being in the woods, I believe it would be a great move to make, for not only our youth but also the tradition of hunting.”
On federal voting legislation:
“Every citizen in this country should have the right to vote in every election and it should be made available for all, including the infirm.”
“Republicans want to suppress the vote because they know higher voter turnout usually leads to Democratic wins. And we don’t need to resort to fraud. We outnumber you. The country is becoming more diverse, less superstitious (religion) and more liberal.”
“In all that drivel I failed to find just one specific example of legislation these evil Republicans are attempting to pass that would somehow suppress the votes of (specifically) minorities.”
“The security of our election does not equate to voter suppression. We need to ensure free and fair elections, which means we need policies in place to prevent fraud.”
On controversy over Chick-fil-A at Thruway stops:
“They’re growing leaps and bounds so the majority of Americans don’t agree with your bigotry allegations.”
“So, I thought if on the thruway they need to be open seven days a week? What about Sundays for people traveling?”
“Let demand decide. Not government’s job to pick winners and losers. Consumers have spoken by sales volume, but some don’t like the answer. Oh, well.”
“Chick-fil-A simply does not promote the LBGTQ lifestyle but it’s not like they hate them and preach against it. Take for example the massacre in Orlando a few years ago, and other places. They have opened on Sundays to feed first responders for free, have fed the injured at these sites, and so forth. They are a good organization and they treat their employees like family and not a clock puncher.”
“Big corporation junk/fast food, exploited nonliving wage workers, ingredients that cause diabetes, heart disease and obesity, to name a few. Bring it! Oh, wait, we can’t because of something other than that? LOL.”
