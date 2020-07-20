On feeling safe:
"This president has had four secretaries of defense (two acting) in just over three years in office. How safe do you feel?"
On Bubba Wallace:
"The Bubba saga continues. Now that the noose has been there since October 2019, now what is he going to do? His driving hasn't been that good. So he want to do away with the Confederate flag. Where was he all the years before now? Now he even has his mother talking about it. So he got what he wanted, which was his name in the news and on TV with his mother. By the way, when his buddies were pushing his car, it looked like a queen bee followed by the workers. I bet his friends and fellow racers really feel great."
On President Trump:
"Former members of the Trump Administration say that Trump is his own worst enemy. Good! Since he likes to fight so much (with even members of his own administration), my advice to him is to take out his revenge on the man in the mirror and then he and the whole world will have been done a favor."
On a letter:
"Robert Holstead doesn't like Sound Off. He doesn't like anonymous opinions so he obviously doesn't go on the internet ever. He claims the opinions are divisive and self-servicing but doesn't give any examples. He wants people to come together and find 'common ground' but what that common ground is he doesn't cite. Of course the opinions expressed are divisive — that's what Sound Off is for. Our country is so-called red and blue and naturally divisive. If he does not like Sound Off, he does not have to read it. This is free speech in action. If Robert did a little traveling he'd find that many newspapers in the U.S., including Key West have exactly this kind of section. Free speech does not mean you get to suppress what you don't like to hear."
On our "Pulse of the Voters" story
"Bob Bishop’s remarks on racism suggest he’s a liberal shill rather than a spokesman for the right. 'I don’t think racism is a problem in America for anyone other than the left,' he says. 'We solved that in the 1860s and again in the 1960s. It was over.' These comments feed the liberal stereotype that all Trump supporters are woefully ignorant. After the Civil War, the South enacted Jim Crow laws that in effect reinstated slavery. In 'The Warmth of Other Suns,' Isabel Wilkerson chronicles the migration, 1915-70, of more than 6 million Blacks moving north to escape the racism of Jim Crow. There they had more economic opportunity but faced subtle racism that ensured their inequality. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination but has not eliminated racism, subtle or blatant. Ask any Black person or see the many recent videos of brutal white racism."
On Otsego County DMV:
"Been trying to contact Cooperstown DMV for way too long and finally get a recording that states, put in access code. What? I have some questions and need a live person to answer it. I bought a car and can't get into them until Aug. 5 with an appointment. Are you kidding me? It will take me three weeks for a 10 minute visit. I guess I walk until then. Unacceptable. Closing the Oneonta office was a BIG, BIG mistake and they need to rethink that. Horrible situation with DMV."
