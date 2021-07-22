On the pending move of KFC:
“That’s progress. Let’s move everything out of Oneonta, eventually leaving a ghost town and tattoo parlors. And how does Robert Wood foresee Southside development will help businesses in Oneonta? Don’t you know the history of how Southside development doomed Oneonta’s downtown? I recently moved back to Oneonta after 37 years away. Main Street is a mess, and formerly beautiful residential neighborhoods have declined into trash student rentals. Shame on you, mayor.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
