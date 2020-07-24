On schooling in the fall:
"With the talk across the country about schools opening in the fall and some will and some won't. New York may have partial days of in the classroom and other days from home. The question is what parents need to quit their jobs because of this? Even if parents right now is working from home, they need to be able to work, not take care of the kids. No day cares open or very few. I understand about being safe but this really puts many parents in a big dilemma if the kids will have to home school every day or a few times a week."
On the July 11 and 12 Op-Ed pages:
"I didn't think the Star could surpass the crazy New York Times or Washington Post but it did! Eight anti-Trump/pro-Biden pieces on July 11-12. First Denielle Cazzolla, editor at the Star, had to get her dig into our president. Then Art Siegel, English teacher and artist (always a combination for disaster), trashes America and Trump's supporters. Daniel Gomes from Schenevus also blames Trump supporters for allowing Trump to do what we hired him to do with ad hominem attacks. George Will, a mushy so-called Republican, gives demented, addled-brained Biden advice on who the real president should be. The official editorial shows why journalists should learn to code. Susan Estrich, one of the most vile columnists in the U.S., gives her vomit to the Star. Finally two political cartoons to add to the mix. What a balanced local newspaper we have!"
On the November election:
"Make America great again. Dump Trump."
On children at the border:
"Does anyone else wonder what has happened to all those young children that were grabbed away from their parents and put where? Does anyone know where they were imprisoned? These families thought that they could escape the horrible lifestyle and come to America, supposedly a haven for people seeking asylum. I'm sure that they are scattered all across the country, from little ones to teenagers. I think this is something all of us are ashamed of. "
On a sign at a UM church:
"I was very disappointed and upset to see 'No Justice No Peace — Black and Brown Lives do Matter' at the First United Methodist Church on Chestnut Street in Oneonta. It was changed, after a couple weeks to 'All Lives Matter when Black Lives Matter.' If this is acceptable in the eyes of Christians, there definitely is a racial problems in Oneonta. Totally unacceptable! We are all born the same and bleed red! This does nothing but instigate and add fuel to the fire! The Methodist church should be ashamed. In God's eyes, all lives matter! The sign needs to be removed."
On President Trump and Republicans:
"Biden has on occasion put his foot in his mouth, which is nothing compared to Trump's thousands of fact-checked, recorded and deceitful lies. If lying was his idea of making America great again, he failed miserably, as usual. At last some true Republicans (not Trumpers) have formed the Lincoln Project to bring out the truth, which Trump cannot stand, and prevent him from taking the legitimate Republican and Conservative parties down with him in defeat and disgrace."
