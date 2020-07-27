On a pending baby boom?:
“We had baby boomers. Now 2021 will be the year of the ‘Corona Kid.’ With everybody being home, there will be a lot of ‘Corona Kids.’”
On Sound Off:
“Bill Grau writes we would be better off if the ‘divisive statements’ in Sound Off were silenced. But like the other calls to kill Sound Off, he does not cite any details. If they are so horrible then why not give us an example? I’m sure he’s referring to the Orange Man Bad comments? Or the ad hominem attacks on Trump voters? No, probably not those and that’s the rub isn’t it? Maybe the comments just don’t jibe with the thought police. These calls for speech suppression take us back to Nazi Germany or USSR when you could get killed for the wrong thought or statement said out loud. The current ‘cancel culture’ is the latest go around to make us toe the line and think the way Bill thinks we should. The beauty of Sound Off is the puncturing of the balloons of the thought police.”
On the Truitt case:
“I am shocked that the mayor of Oneonta has not publicly congratulated his police detectives and citizens that all did their part In bringing Gabriel Truitt to justice. Starting with the night of this horrible tragedy that Amber Roe and the Heller children narrowly escaped their burning apartment that resulted in murder of John Heller. Each of these victims are heroes for acting like a team. We have never heard anything about the neighbors, Mr. and Mrs. Purcell, who went up a ladder into the inferno to rescue the children and Amber, or the amazing response of the OFD and OPD. Then the expert team of law enforcement detectives who unraveled this mess and our DA who convicted Truitt, and our judge who sentenced this thug to life. Not one word mentioned from the Oneonta mayor, maybe it is because he likes criminals and not his police and good citizens? Shame on him.”
On pandemics:
“Why wasn’t the whole country shut down during the pandemic under the Obama administration when tens of thousands died? People build natural communities, as, through nature, the strong survive. Dr. Fauci back around March said the public wearing face masks was not needed but now recommends them. Having held multiple asbestos handler licenses with mandated renewals with retraining, I know the only safe approach is with a full face respirator. You have to be medically approved to wear one. Fauci was initially correct, face masks would not stop pathogens due to the virus. Full face respirator with proper filters also cover your eyes which are access points for COVID-19. An English doctor once concluded rural farm children are healthier than city children due to enhanced immunity from subjection to germs on farms. Time will tell how sanitizer overuse will affect people’s abilities to build their communities.”
