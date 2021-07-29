On the move of KFC:
“What a shame the new KFC is going to be along the Susquehanna River. It will be an eyesore, and I can’t help but wonder what the environmental impact will be. Runoff won’t go into their neighbors’ property, it will go into the Susquehanna. They should locate on the old Christopher’s site.”
On if COVID vaccinations should be required in health care settings:
“It should be the individual’s choice. That being said: Play stupid games win stupid prizes.”
“It should be the employees’ choice. How many health care professionals would we lose? And I’m not talking just doctors and nurses, they are only part of the equation? We already are having a health care shortage, let’s not make it any worse.”
On COVID:
“The delta strain of COVID-19 is spreading and cases continue to increase in states where there are the lowest number of vaccinations. These are mostly the red states. Look at Texas. The red states and their governors and elected officials continue to promote unscientific theories and misinformation. Enough. No more incentives needed. The Republicans, Trumpers and far right will be 100% responsible as our corporations get nervous and the stock market shudders. It is all about the money and when the profits fall ... and people continue to sicken and die. .. Your willful ignorance will bear this responsibility.”
On a motocross track:
“Hey, residents and property owners in the town of Oneonta! Do you happen to have a four or five acre field next door to your home? If you’re that lucky, did you know that anyone can build a motocross track there and have motorized dirt bikes race on it all day, every day? All this and more brought to you by the town of Oneonta and its refusal to enforce the zoning code! Your government at work ... or not.”
On if a study on the effect of bail reform is needed:
“Yes. As well as the effect of endless COVID restrictions and shutdowns on crime. But since the state is going to ‘study’ it, the outcome will fit the agenda of King Andrew no matter what happens.”
On spreading lies:
“Notoriety vs. anonymity. What’s the difference? Both ‘camps’ can spread whatever they wish. I didn’t think an anonymous liar had an edge over a famous one. People believe whatever and whomever they want.”
On anti-vaxxers:
“Are these anti-vaxxers from another planet or what? Don’t they fear the wrath of God? What makes them so superstitious and suspicious? Driver’s licenses. Gun Laws. Liquor laws. Voting laws. There’s a reason. Get a grip. Get vaxxed.”
On COVID vaccinations:
“So, how many folks aren’t vaccinated, where do most live and why won’t they get the vaccine that saves lives, jeopardizing others and threaten our country!? Who have they been listening to? They only have fear to fear, remember, y’all?”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
