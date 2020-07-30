On college resuming:
“I find it very disturbing that the local colleges are opening their doors to downstate students, where COVID-19 is rampant. By doing this, they are putting all of us at extreme risk. These students should be housed 100 percent on campus and not be allowed to meander in public. These institutions of higher learning should do everything possible to insure the safety of all local residents.”
On President Trump:
“The current resident of the White House is so full of beans that we don’t know if the ship is sinking or just taking on water (& gas). The hot air produced so far has only increased the death penalty for more 140,000 Americans, plus the DOJ is actually bothering to literally execute felons, while most of the prisons have become toxic sewers of COVID.”
“With the help of Barr, DeVos, Cuccinelli and of course Stephen Miller, the control freak is out of control and is going to sink us all. We had better tune-up the electorate if we don’t want to go down with the Titanic mess that Trump has made of the pandemic and the economy. And now he thinks he’ll stay as president, even if he doesn’t win, like last time. I guess Chris Wallace will be looking for work, soon.”
On Oneonta leadership:
“The mayor of Oneonta recently reported he was shocked at the local outrage people of color shared with him of interactions with the police. If there is an issue, take action, mayor, against the individuals responsible. Don’t think a review of policies will fix this very serious problem. Or maybe the mayor is clueless, I am going with this theory, if I am wrong he should disclose the facts, and not tarnish his fine professional police department and allow those with agendas to spread their hate against law enforcement. The citizens of Otsego County are made up of a great bunch of hard-working people that do not tolerate bad behavior by anyone, the mayor of Oneonta should get to know all of the citizens, not label his city and our county based on what he heard during a protest.”
On masks and Walmart:
“Since Walmart has a policy that you need to wear a mask before entering store, when are they going to enforce it? This really is for every store. I guess I now can enter without shirt, shoes. Can’t enforce one and not the other. The masks are for everyone’s protection. Pretty simple. Don’t start with ‘my rights are infringed.’ If you do not like the policy, then shop elsewhere.”
On Cuomo’s deadly leadership:
“I just read that Cuomo flew to Georgia to ‘help’ them fight the China virus. Guess they must have an overpopulation of nursing home patients they want to kill off, because he sure is good at that! Of course, he exempted himself from his ridiculous travel ban because he’s an ‘essential’ worker. He’s the least essential state worker I know. If he went to work on the road crew, then he might actually do some good in this state. Cuomo’s ego knows no bounds. Just look at his poster. It’s the laughingstock of everyone I know — it looks like it was designed by a dyslexic blind person. I just cannot believe the Democrats in this state have voted him in. If they had just looked at his father’s record of dithering, pontificating and spending, they’d know that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”
