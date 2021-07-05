On teaching Critical Race Theory:
“It’s a great way to continue down the path of division. Has no place in our school system.”
“Opposing the teaching of structural racism is structural racism by definition.”
“Sounds like more progress will be made!”
On opening the US-Canadian border:
“Yes but need to show proof of vaccination.”
“It should, though only if Canada will have us.”
On the Republican Party:
“The development of photography was a great advancement for civilization as also was the ability to take pictures with the widely used smartphone. The bystander girl recording with her phone the entire George Floyd murder episode gave us all a chance to see what really happened. Hours of video recording shows what the rabble-rousing Big Liar Trump’s fanatical cult followers did at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Now it seems the Republicans would like us to believe the rioters were just over-jubilant tourists. What an insult to our intelligence. What is going on with the national Republican Party that I support for many years? They have lost me.”
On Oneonta streets:
“When is the city going to fix the manhole cover issue in the city? It is way past due. I understand that the city does not have to ability to fix them so why not take some of that $10 million you received from Albany and hire an outside contractor to finally get them fixed. They are all over the city from Main Street, downtown, East Street, Maple Street, Elm Street, etc. We all deserve better roads and when your tires drop off into one of them it will eventually lead us to a mechanic shop. Lets get them fixed now!”
On the Wilber Park basketball court:
“The new basketball court by Wilber Pool should be completed and opened for all to play despite the “handful” of Union Street residents who imply the court will attract thugs and nuisance type noise. This kind of thinking is crazy. Union Street resident and SUNY Oneonta basketball coach Cameron Conover’s suggestion that it might be wiser to paint the court “with spaces for traditional playground games, like foursquare, hopscotch and checkers’ is short-sighted and fails to address the recreation demands of the masses. My, oh my, what his basketball players must be thinking! Union Street has always been known as the street right next to Wilber Park, where park noises do come along with owning a house on this street. Park noises are a lot better than student housing noises.”
On racist graffiti in Neahwa Park:
“Funny how they never want to be exposed for the bigots that they are. If they are truly proud of their bigotry, they should show themselves so we can all see what vile humans they really are. Instead they hide behind graffiti and ignorant, hateful tag lines.”
On how the drug settlement money should be spent:
“Education about the dangers of drug use and addiction.”
