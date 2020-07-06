On protests:
"Benjamin Rush, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and an abolitionist, said, 'Two wrongs don't make a right.' The First Amendment to the Constitution says, 'Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech ... or of the people to peaceably assemble.' The Bible says, 'repay no one evil for evil, but give thought to what is honorable in the sight of all.' Romans 12:17. The Minneapolis Police Department had failed to fire the lawless cop after complaints about his behavior. That is what emboldened the cop to kill George Floyd. Therefore, the Police Department should have been the place to peacefully protest. That one moral and legal demonstration could have achieved amazing results for change. Lawlessness is never the answer. Sen.Tim Scott, a Black senator leading the police reform effort in the Senate, said, 'It's too easy to be angry. And all too natural. And also too unproductive.'
On Joe Biden's supporters
"It must be emotionally and physically exhausting to support Joe Biden. He never shows his face. His rallies have few people show up. He looks demented, frail and out of step with real life. His wife has to speak for him and lead him around by the hand like an Alzheimer's patient. His 40-year track record of lies, racism, cronyism, creepy behavior toward women and plagiarism would be roundly denounced at any other time by liberals. He had direct knowledge of the FBI illegal investigation into the Trump campaign. He got an investigator fired in Ukraine who was investigating his son's corrupt deals there. He can't put two words together in a coherent sentence. I can't wait for the presidential debates. A whole lot of crying is going to happen in the liberal camp then! "
On journalists:
What happened to journalists of yesteryear giving news not personal opinion and letting the reader form his own opinion. It would be a refreshing development for each side to be represented honestly irrespective of the journalists's personal opinion. Disrespect as a form of satire belongs in a comic strip, not a newspaper. The Sound Off column is worth having but people should have courage to sign their name to their comments.
On our second wave editorial:
"The editorial of June 20 is the stuff that’s printed when a journalist without a science background writes about science. The shutdown, social distancing and shelter in place directives (which many of us medical professionals think are nonsense) were only to "flatten the curve" to avoid overwhelming the hospital systems. It was NOT to prevent cases. It is to be expected that the cases would go up when the draconian measures put in place by so called experts were lifted. We must allow herd immunity to occur to ultimately get the COVID-19 virus under control. We did not shut down the whole country for swine flu, H1N1, polio or any other epidemics in the past. If we shut down the country until the virus is completely over, we'll be living in caves. Next time write about what you have some expertise in, not just the latest leftie talking points."
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.