On racist graffiti in Neahwa Park:
“I think we all need to stop assuming the worst ... that some white group did this, or that Oneonta is evil until some evidence is revealed. For all we know a purple pickle could have wrote the graffiti for no other reason then to stir the race pot once again. The more we make an issue of this the more likely we are to start causing animosity between the races that does not need to be stirred.”
On the Cuomo impeachment process:
“The Democrats and Republicans in the state Senate and Assembly need to be voted out in 2022 and start fresh. Six months ago, they have said that they want Governor Cuomo impeached and removed from office and now that they are on ‘recess’/vacation. It seems to me that they cannot be bothered with their constituents asking why didn’t they remove him sooner, whether it was them personally or their predecessors. The Democrats and Republicans should’ve canceled their ‘recess’ to focus on their investigation and to impeach and remove Governor Cuomo from office.”
On a multi-car crash:
“Good job, Jim T. of the Cooperstown Fire Department. Your call was right on, for the safety of your crew. As chief, your guys are safe. Excellent job and decisions from the multi-car accident in Grasslands.”
On leaving kids in a running car:
“It was 1:30 p.m. July 7, 87 sunny steamy degrees. I came from Price Chopper parking lot where I found two young boys in a running blue Pilot. When asked, the older boy powered down the window and said his mom was in the store. Car running, air conditioning on, car cool, boys were fine. Aged 8 and 3, the boys were alone. A stranger asked for the window to be opened and it was — far enough reach in and open the door. A stranger had access. The car could have stalled and quickly overheated. Yes, I called 911. You arrived before the patrol car. I now see a need for Sound Off, an anonymous place to print a concern. I don’t want you to know who I am because anyone who would compromise their children’s safety so easily would surely be angry that I cared about their wellbeing.”
On public meetings:
“As a once public official, I believe public meetings should be accessible to everyone with both a virtual and physical option. Continuing solely Zoom meetings is simply laziness and allows public officials to silence those who they may disagree with by muting them. Shame on those condoning this who should know better!”
“As we move to a better normal, it’s important to keep the good lessons we’ve learned and improve. This opinion piece aptly notes, ‘We have seen no evidence that the public clamoring to be excluded from meetings.’ So, why wouldn’t you want to continue with a virtual option to support hybrid meetings? This piece also notes challenges with both the technology and its users, but give them both time to coevolve. A great example of this is the OHS Alumni Association hybrid meetings. A virtual option is not laziness, it’s transparency and inclusiveness and will become increasingly inclusive as tech and users evolve.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.