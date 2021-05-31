On profane flags:
“Regarding profane flags flying for all to see and be disgusted by, is there no authority to whom we may contact to prevent these public displays via zoning or other venue? Help!”
On the justice system:
“Otsego County has a solid professional lineup of law enforcement officers, prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges and citizen juries that make up our outstanding criminal justice system. When local advocates for criminals demand change and reform what are they really saying? What I hear are excuses for bad behavior, giving passes to those that commit crimes. There is good and evil. Those who chose to be evil face consequences no matter their skin color or gender. Radical advocates might better put their energy into supporting victims of crime and not the criminals.”
On the Schenevus-Worcester proposed merger:
“A good question for taxpayers is how much is the proposed merged district budget going to be? The answer should not be that local taxes will go down because state aid will increase. The additional state aid incentives are not forever. True consolidation of any business combines resources to reduce costs not increase them. The proposed plan does not include any cuts in staff and the continuation to operate two buildings, so how does this help secure the future of education? Worcester finances are stable while Schenevus is a disaster. Think before you vote.”
On the Jan. 6 insurrection:
“I’ve watched Fox News. I compare it to the cringing sound of fingernails on a chalkboard! Trump loyalist insurrectionists who stormed our Capitol who watch Fox News night after night after night are using ‘Foxitis’ as their defense. The QAnon Shaman, Jacob Chansley, the guy who dressed up in his Halloween costume, wants to blame autism for his actions for storming our Capitol. Outrageous! Gee whiz.”
On the Oneonta dog park:
“The city of Oneonta has a long tradition of naming streets, building and facilities after former mayors. Therefore, the dog park currently under construction in Neahwa Park should be named the Gary Herzig Dog Walking Facility. When the facility is dedicated, citizens should be instructed to wear masks and bring scrapers to clean the bottoms of their shoes.”
On the Hartwick wall:
“Interesting that only ‘Black Lives Matter’ but ‘White Lives’ are hate speech. If you don’t see an issue with this, you have been going to the wrong schools. FYI, ALL Lives Matter.”
On identification:
“Interesting that you need an ID to get a vaccination, but Dems don’t want an ID to vote. Kind of hypocritical.”
