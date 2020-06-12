On honoring the Class of 2020:
“While driving through the area, it is heartwarming to see how our rural school districts are honoring their seniors. The photo signs planted on the front lawn of the Andes school, the banners hanging from poles to honor Charlotte Valley, the signs planted on the corner of Main and River streets in Hobart to honor the SK Rams, the banner of Delhi seniors flying in the breeze across Main Street, the CV-S Patriots honored on a large moveable display in Middlefield and the signs along state Route 28 in the heart of Milford are all a nice tribute to the class of 2020. It is so nice to see how our local communities are supporting their seniors. Best wishes to the class of 2020 and here’s hoping that in three weeks you will be able to don your caps and gowns and march to ‘Pomp and Circumstance.’”
On the violent response to George Floyd’s death:
“Civil unrest in response to the death of George Floyd is horrible and disgusting. Protest is unwarranted because all of America is outraged. Justice for Mr. Floyd will play out in court, not in the street. The rioting has resulted in the deaths of more than 10 people. What are their names? Did they deserve to die? What race were they? Was their life less valuable than George Floyd? How many people have been financially destroyed because of thugs? Unfortunately every day there are murders and mayhem throughout our country. A victim is a victim no matter their race. Using the justification of the death of Mr Floyd to act like savages is unfortunate. Every American should be outraged when anyone is victimized and support their police and prosecutors to serve out justice the right way, not by hurting the innocent, which is what is happening now.”
On policing the police:
“Reforming the police force does not have to remain adversarial, but, reform proposals do need to be understood, make sense and be safe for everyone in the community — including the police. Comprehensive legislation is needed. Current and future police officers must be required to live in the communities they work in. A negotiated agreement by which such a policy is put in place should have majority community representation — if not veto power. Existing police budgets should be repurposed to support more de-escalation and cultural training within departments and, when possible, reallocated to support other needs in the community such as EMS services, non-police security in schools and volunteer firefighting. No-knock warrants, choke holds and knee on neck maneuvers must be banned. Officers should be required to wear activated body-cams while on duty and all police cars should be required to have working dash-cams installed and activated while on patrol.”
On a letter to the editor on sin and coronavirus:
“Amen! Bless you for boldly speaking out. Abortion is also a huge issue. The land is defiled with innocent blood.”
On the Otsego County layoffs:
“It’s too bad the county didn’t tell the terminated employees in person and it’s too bad they didn’t terminate the newer employees in favor of the long-term senior employees.”
