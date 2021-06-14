On the Jan. 6 Commission being blocked:
“The mother begged for her son who gave his life. She wore his ashes in a locket around her neck. He gave his life for those he was sworn to protect as a Capitol Police officer. All the Republicans did was say ‘No. We don’t care.’ How did Trump destroy this party, which had such strong family values before? Listen to Paul Ryan, GOP. Trump has absolutely nothing for you or our country.”
“Republicans say the insurrection commission is a Democratic trap. I say the Republican insurrection was a democracy trap.”
On a Sound Off:
“I must respond to a recent letter in Sound Off. Its purpose was to degrade my neighbor and friend Sen. Peter Oberacker. I disagree with almost the entirety of the hack on this beloved member of our community. I am not certain what happened with the distribution center (as I have heard two or three different versions of that!) but I do know for certain that Peter loves his community. I know he is involved with the Masonic fraternity and the fire department here. He goes out of his way to listen to any questions other residents have. As for local businesses (of which we have a few!) I have seen Mr. Oberacker at two of those recently, again demonstrating his concern for everyone’s issues. We can wish you the very best, Peter, and know we can count on you to serve us well. Godspeed, Sen. O. “
On letters to the editor:
“Carla Nordstrum was correct and wrote a respectful letter. Too bad about the others in her town. Where are the laws to protect the innocents?”
“Jason Hewlett addresses censorship of evangelicals. Where is this happening? If they are following Number 45, they need to be censored.”
“In the letters column of the May 29-30 issue of this paper, Nick Tarantelli expressed his thoughts on what he termed cowardice of the anonymous contributions to Sound Off. Certainly making controversial statements without revealing your identity isn’t very praiseworthy but there is another aspect. Since the Big Liar’s cult came to be, no word against him, however truthful, goes unpunished. In another recent letter, Mike Perry brings up some sorry but indisputable facts about the Republican Party at present due to Trump. If my past experience is any indication, by this time, Perry has been bombarded with insulting, if not threatening, phone calls around the clock and has had to clean up garbage off his lawn. Ben Franklin helped to bring about the independence of the 13 colonies from England using the name Poor Richard. If hiding your identity was all right by Franklin, I’ll choose to do so.”
On plans for a traffic circle in Oneonta:
“Absolutely yes. The ones around Albany in high-traffic areas keep cars moving seamlessly. It’s long overdue.”
“No, too dangerous! Had them in New Jersey, and New Jersey was suppose to do with away with them due to number of crashes and fatalities.”
