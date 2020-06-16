On America today:
"No longer is America that beacon on the hill. Donald Trump has made America grotesque at last."
On protests and the White House:
"Anarchy in Minneapolis has no comparison to three and a half years of it in the White House! Trump is playing everyone everywhere like a fiddle 'while Rome burns.'"
On a Sound Off:
"The writer of the June 5 Sound Off in response to June 3 editorial on President Trump must have their head in the sand. Closing the border to China did nothing to slow the spread of the virus. COVID-19 had already spread to Europe and that is where New York City residents received it from. Jan. 22 is when the President said it was totally under control. The writer really doesn't know much about our crooked, crude, deplorable, finagling, hypocritic, sarcastic, spiteful, vain, vindictive and vulgar president. Stop watching Fox News and you will find out the truth."
On the lack of a federal COVID strategy:
"Though the Trump administration has declared its handling of the COVID-19 crisis a 'complete success' and has already moved on to opening up the economy again, facts on the ground dramatically belie those wishful appraisals and misleading advice. Contrary to the promised bending of the curve that was supposed to happen this summer in states that followed task force guidelines, thanks to the president’s bad example and hypocritical leadership, neither have those guidelines been followed in most states, nor have their rates of infection and death decreased. The foreseeable result of having no consistent national strategy that all states must follow is the animosity and conflict that will inevitably occur — between states that made the necessary sacrifices to reduce and control the spread of the disease and those that didn’t. Travel between some states will become a contentious issue and will further erode a much needed but already fractured consensus."
On visitors to Otsego and COVID:
"Otsego County area has done very well during the pandemic but now we see a lot of downstate and New Jersey visitors are showing up. Most times no big deal. Otsego County had, I thought, halted all baseball rentals for the summer, but they are alive and well. Many of the homes are rented. I doubt those from New York City or New Jersey are self-quarantining for 14 days. I hope we do not see an uptick in virus cases because of the influx of outside visitors."
On Trump's Bible photo op:
"He's pushing and pushing, shoving and bulldozing, streamrolling and planning on getting away with dictatorial moves."
On the new fence around the White House.
"It appears that the White House 'bunker inspection' by Trump did not meet his requirements. A new cage needed to be quickly erected around the White House. Now the 'lying king' should be secure enough to sleep tonight or roar with his tweets as usual."
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.