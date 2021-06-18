On Bassett Healthcare Network:
“During the administrations of Dr. Streck and Dr. LeCates, while as president and CEO of Bassett, the hospital was running smoothly, such as secretaries calling back promptly, doctors didn’t BS, everyone was happy. Dr. Ibrahim, on the other hand, not so much. In my perspective as a patient at Bassett Hospital, it seems to me that Dr. Ibrahim doesn’t know how to run the hospital, based on observations, reading the newspapers and talking to different people. I’m making a huge request to both Dr. Streck and Dr. LeCates: Please come back to the presidency and CEO role! We miss you your leadership!”
On projects in the city of Oneonta:
“A roundabout, a parking lot decreased to build lofts and let’s not forget the phonetically friendly Oneonta signs greeting people as they enter the city. What more do we need? We have so many beautiful classic buildings in disrepair on Main Street. The money that is being used to build these lofts could be used to renovate the disrepair. Let’s finish the mess on West Street. The lower half of West Sttreet was supposed to be done a few years ago. By the time you get that done, the upper part of West will need service again. It’s mind-boggling that you jump from one project to another and never really complete anything. The two colleges bring parents, prospective students and returning students to Oneonta year-round. What a disgrace West Street is. It is an embarrassment. If it is a money issue, why are you starting other projects?”
On the ‘Big Lie’:
“The ‘Big Lie’ Democrats have a real problem: No one hires 100 Department of Justice lawyers to fight the election audit in Arizona like the Biden administration is doing. The Constitution gives the states the sole responsibility for elections. Shouldn’t it be ‘we welcome scrutiny of the election results because it will prove that our victory was fair?’ Why wouldn’t you want to put to rest once and for all the concerns of half of the country that the election was stolen? Maybe they know something and are afraid of the audit results?”
On a Sound Off:
“Certainly, the Gary Herzig Dog Park would be a fitting name for the facility that the mayor oversaw getting built — a project that was overwhelmingly supported by the majority of the people of Oneonta and that was asked for over and over by the populace. He listened and delivered for his constituents … again. Along with the Lofts on Dietz Street, the second floor housing on Main Street, the Transit Hub, the refurbished parking garage, and the upgrades to the facades and signage in the downtown area, this public official has down so much for the city in a few short years. All of these projects take years to secure approval, find funding, attract outside investment and bring the right team to the table. His vision and unique ability to pull a project together have been the right combination for Oneonta to grow, despite the many challenges. How fortunate the city is to have such a leader at this particular juncture.”
On plans for a traffic circle in Oneonta: Text Color
“How many ways can we say NO. NADA. NEVER NEEDED!”
“Love them, just take your time and follow directions.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.