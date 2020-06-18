On President Trump supporters:
"It must be physically and morally exhausting to still support the man occupying the Oval Office. Walking around burdened by that much hate, resentment and victimhood, not to mention having to find more creative ways to justify his bizarre behavior, dangerous and stupid ideas, craven lies and conspiracy theory tweets, wears on the soul. Oh, and of course, they still have to find time to blame Hillary and Barack for everything. If you study cult behavior, it is clear that his core base will line up behind him, no matter what. Look at the 900 poor souls, many of them children, who followed Jim Jones to Guyana and drank the poison. I am grateful that more and more lifelong Republicans, especially high-ranking military officers, are finally speaking up and out against the tweeter-in-chief, because they care about this country."
On the Bible photo op:
"He's pushing and pushing, shoving and bulldozing, streamrolling and planning on getting away with dictatorial moves."
On the new fence around the White House.
"It appears that the White House 'bunker inspection' by Trump did not meet his requirements. A new cage needed to be quickly erected around the White House. Now the 'lying king' should be secure enough to sleep tonight or roar with his tweets as usual."
On Kirby Olson's column:
"Thank you, Mr. Kirby Olson and your column, 'Between Alpha and Omega.' Ola Hawatmeh would make an excellent challenger for Mr. Delgado, who is a snake in the grass, gun control for one. Your column was a breath of fresh air and in our very liberal paper. They are looking for subscribers to support journalism but are 95% liberal and, of course, every day have a comic to degrade our president. We never heard about him being the first president to go to a pro-life rally. How odd. Maybe if they reported the news without their overrun of liberalism, maybe they could sell more papers. They just keep reporting bad news. We miss you, Pinkey. God bless."
"Kirby Olson should not be a teacher. He perverts history and is dangerous to youth. Again, this tribe seeks to skew misinformation to their advantage. Trump does not need another follower, and The Daily Star should take responsible leadership in our county. I am the rural resident not attacked by a rhetorical propagandist left. Humbug!"
"Having read with dismay and disbelief the poorly written ramblings of Kirby Olson in his column '"Rural America is under attack by the left,' I felt compelled to respond. While prior conservative writers have often been mean-spirited (Why??), Olson is misleading, sophomoric, and fuels existing bigotry while substantiating nothing he says. Olson is pandering to political right while adding nothing of substance to support this cause, the mark of a hack and not a scholar. Such a column is inflammatory, deceitful and unworthy. Sadly your rhetoric mirrors the pathology of our so-called president. "
Want to tell us what you really think?
