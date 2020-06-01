On the November elections:
"Americans are not stupid and cannot be conned. The majority rules and Trump and coronavirus will be out of here in November."
On testing for disease spread:
"Acknowledged experts on pandemics stress the importance of testing to control spread. Mitigation, such as social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks, is meant to keep contagion at a minimum while experts in the field attempt to devise a remedy — first in the form of supportive treatments and eventually, hopefully, in the discovery of an effective vaccine. ... After more than three months of Trump's claims that the U.S has the best testing in the world for COVID-19, not only does that remain a bold-faced lie — one that has cost the lives of tens of thousands of Americans — but a national plan for testing and contact tracing hasn’t even been proposed by the administration. Three months and many lives have been needlessly wasted during which an army of testers could have been mobilized. (During the Depression, Roosevelt organized 250,000 Americans into the Civilian Conservation Corps in three months!)
On Kirby Olson's May 30-31 column:
"Professor Olson implies that the Second Amendment guarantees the right to bear arms because citizens have a right to revolt against a government that does not uphold the rights of 'life, liberty, health and property.' I have a question for the professor. Does this right extend to black Americans whose lives are taken at an alarming rate by representatives of the government? Or, does it only apply to white Americans who claim that their property is being taken by the government?"
On President Trump:
"Recently, a self-proclaimed patriot in the Treadwell area was quite vocal, along with his hero Trump, that a lot of blue state governors were trying to make Trump look bad in his re-election attempt and what a disgrace it was. The governors don't have to try very hard. Trump is doing an excellent job on his own."
On the Otsego County layoffs:
"Thank you, Republicans, for firing my husband via a public service announcement text! The Otsego County Board of Representatives needs less GOP and more Democrats — the party for the people!"
On President Trump's medical statements:
"What will this lunatic do next? If someone dies because of his stupidity, he won't be responsible because he didn't tell anyone to take hydroxychloroquine or inject Lysol or whatever stooge solution he can come up with and all himself a genius. He can call himself irresponsible instead, every day, for the rest of his life."
On Trump's presidency:
"Trump's so-called presidency has been a huge waste of time and a huge waste of resources, not to mention a huge anxiety-driven source of embarrassment and worry. He is unstable and incompetent, headstrong and irrational. It is truly unfortunate that there are people will to sacrifice our country's integrity and soul for the likes of this bombastic buffoon."
