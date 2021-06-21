On plans for a traffic circle in Oneonta:
“Do you think the intersection of James Lettis Highway, Main Street and Maple Street in Oneonta is risky? It will be suicide if a traffic circle goes in. Cars are not going to yield when they need to. Ever since right on red became a law, they do not yield. Just ride around Oneonta and you will find out.”
“If a roundabout is built, how will everyone get to Southside during construction? Will the Main Street bridge and all the included intersections handle all the extra traffic? And how will someone enter I-88 toward Albany? Drive to Emmons? If so, how do you get there? Detour to Center Street to get around the construction? Once again, will these streets handle the additional traffic?”
“Singles are OK, doubles are not.”
“Let’s be honest ... many people don’t know how to accurately and safely navigate a traffic circle.”
“Do they really care what we think? It’s not the roundabout necessarily that is the problem but the LOCATION on route to the hospital, coming off a major highway and right by the post office.”
On the Cuomo impeachment investigation not being concluded:
“And if they did conclude the investigation, they would be saying they rushed it.”
On Michelle Osterhoudt’s column:
“Oneonta is more of a broken mirror of different people. I’ve lived in many places bigger and smaller, but Oneonta has zero community as a whole. Just people working together on their group’s behalf for their own interests instead of the community as a whole.”
“Has it occurred to anyone, including the author, that some might consider a BLM ‘mural’ to be nothing more than hateful vandalism itself, and that removing it or defacing it has less to do with racism (since BLM has shown itself to be less concerned with racism, at its corporate level, than lining the pockets of its leadership) and more to do with removing a constant and highly visible reminder of the racial division that has been hoisted upon us by our ‘ruling elites’ and their compliant minions in so many of the institutions in our society they claim are infected with racism and white supremacy.”
“Sad and bizarre how some are so happy to ignorantly disregard human nature. Guess what? There will always be evil and there will always be things like racism. They have chosen to throw out everything in this great land of opportunity for some crazy leftist philosophy, which has failed throughout history everywhere it’s been tried. We’ve gone from the wise words of Martin Luther King Jr. who led our nation through the civil rights movement through reason to the chaos of the mob, their leftism and rioting and the pandering politicians who are happy to appease them.”
On the opioid lawsuit money coming to New York:
“For solutions, witness the success of Portugal in dealing with this subject.”
On a man accused of sexual abuse of a child being released:
“Seriously, he was released on own recognizance for touching a little kid? But yet people go to jail for other crimes where no one is harmed but themselves? Does anyone see what’s wrong with the justice system?”
