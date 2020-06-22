On criticism of President Trump:
"We live in a culture where humans have a natural propensity toward self, greed, pride, lying, violence, racism, revenge. It's all out there. We need to stop the malicious talk and pointing fingers at everything our president does. So many people have closed their eyes to the reality of the good our president has done. To them, nothing he does is commendable. Too many listen to others' comments, or read what others are saying. They apparently don't have a mind of their own where they actually think about the things he has to deal with. You think someone else could do better? Put yourself in his shoes. So many things don't have a real answer. You try to do what you think is best. If we keep on biting and devouring each other, life as we once knew it will be destroyed. A kingdom divided against itself cannot last!"
On law enforcement:
"I was pulled over recently for an expired inspection sticker on my car by the State Police in Oneonta. They weren't wearing masks and refused to abide by my request that they stay 6 feet away from me. As usual, the police think they are above the law and don't have to abide by the rules established for the rest of us. They didn't care that the dealership I bring my car to only opened for business a couple of weeks before, and that I hadn't been able to schedule an appointment for my car inspection yet. Is issuing me a traffic ticket more important than protecting me from the potentially fatal coronavirus? Are police guaranteed to be virus-free? I doubt it. I think their priorities are way off."
On disrespect:
"I feel I must speak up regarding disrespect. The disrespect I feel from those who refuse to wear a face masks in the the public places; those who speed by my home; those who toss cans on my lawn after I had just mowed; those who display the Confederate flag (This also disrespects your forefathers who fought and died to preserve this nation.). Why do you think these actions show how 'superior' and 'patriotic' you are? Perhaps you are just following the lead of our president. Do you know who I fear? I fear you, because you disrespect me, our town, your ancestors and other human beings. How does it feel to be feared? Do you think it will make you understand how people of color feel? I doubt my words will change what you do or say but it needs to be said for me, our town and our country."
On President Trump's words:
"The person who millions of us watched on television breaking out the windows of the CNN headquarters in Atlanta shows what Trump's mouth can do. As president of the USA, he commands the largest audience in the world, outside perhaps the pope. Seems like he should be listened to. He has announced many times the free press is the enemy of the people. The idiot with the skateboard probably took this in and thought he was doing a heroic and patriotic act. After all, who represents the free press, and is hated by Trump, more than CNN? The damage Trump has done to our country will be with us forever."
