On a Sound Off:
“Before putting a halo on the mayor as a writer stated in the Sound Off of June 18, let us not forget he did nothing for the Clarion Hotel and the Oneonta Hotel. Maybe we can name the awful roundabout proposed Herzig’s folly.”
On the proposed traffic circle in Oneonta:
“I am pro-roundabout, however after seeing and traveling through the one at the intersection of 28 and 357 daily, I do worry about people’s ability to use it correctly at first. I joked that maybe an officer or something should stand at each entrance with a ‘how-to’ pamphlet when that roundabout was first in place- people going in toward the left, not yielding, stand-offs at the entrances, stopping in the roundabout…anything you shouldn’t do, someone did.”
“Based on my experience, roundabouts are much more dangerous to cyclists and pedestrians. Motorists don’t understand roundabouts. I grew up with roundabouts in New Jersey. The State has removed those roundabouts. Some intersections in Florida where I live have been replace with roundabouts. Those roundabouts are now the sites of frequent accidents that were not present in the past. As a cyclist, I often encounter vehicles attempting to squeeze past me as I attempt to legally use the same roundabout. Better lighting with longer times to allow pedestrians to cross would be a better solution. Unfortunately, many times, designs on paper don’t work out since the creators of the solutions rarely speak to the users who are experiencing the problems.”
“I see the state DOT and, I assume, the city, are looking at the possibility of placing a roundabout on the intersection of Main Street and Lettis Highway. I have been in this city all my life and seen the changes made at that intersection, but a roundabout is a bad idea. People just need to stay alert, slow down. As long as the intersection has been there I do not recall many issues there. How about a sidewalk and lights on Lettis Highway? They are dangerous to many. Why can’t you leave well enough alone? How about worrying about all the man hole covers that need fixing in the city. I really doubt you will have many that think having a roundabout is a good idea.”
On a bank branch closing:
“The upcoming closing of the Otego office of Community Bank will create inconvenience and anxiety among its many area depositors. Perhaps it should be renamed ‘Inaccessibility Bank.’”
On elections:
“A recent ‘Sound Off’ contributor wrote that the states have the SOLE (their emphasis) responsibility for elections. States do not have the ‘sole responsibility.’ The U.S. government has a large say as well. I refer readers to state limitations in the 15th Amendment (prohibits voting discrimination based on race or color); 19th Amendment (guarantees women’s right to vote): 24th Amendment (prohibits poll taxes among other impediments); 25th Amendment (extending the vote to 18 year olds) and indirectly through the 14th Amendment (the due process clause). All are extended specifically to the states.”
On a proposed motorcycle track:
“Do you like motor oil in your drink? You’re about to find out. Say NO to the Platt Briscoe Motocross Race Track along the shores of the Oneonta Creek and the restricted Oneonta city watershed. Your local town zoning board is about to approve this special use. Bottoms up!”
