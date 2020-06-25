On the pending return of college students:
"We are fortunate that Oneonta has not directly suffered badly from the coronavirus these past months, though its profound economic impacts are ongoing. Oneonta’s two colleges are likely planning and hoping to bring many or all of their 8,000 students back in August. Even though these plans may change —– are there in place clear shared expectations and commitments on how we will protect our community’s health?"
On the local Black Lives Matter protests:
"The mayor of Oneonta, The Daily Star, other local leaders should not make our little city into big city problems. To remotely think our police officers and non-minority citizens are racist is plain stupid and not true. We have the benefit of living in a safe county with a low crime rate, which directly correlates with a population of great citizens. Isolated incidents that occur from time to time do not represent our community as a whole. If anything, protest against the small population of drug pushers and criminals who target the vulnerable. Enough of the liberal fantasies that unfairly label our law enforcement and citizens of anything but honorable."
On law enforcement officers taking a knee:
"Any law enforcement officer, including chiefs, who takes a knee while in uniform with protesters should be ashamed and resign. They are disrespecting the core value of our best police officers that leave their personal opinion at home and enforce the laws that they have sworn to uphold."
On protecting bad cops:
"All should be reminded there is no bigger supporters of unions than liberal Democrats, theses unions protect bad employees including cops."
On Legislative reaction:
"Once again New York state Democratic-led government has reacted with emotion rather than facts. Without thinking they have enacted new laws without consideration of the impact. Just like bail reform and discovery mandates these news laws do nothing for law and order and only benefit criminals."
On local law enforcement:
"Our local police and sheriff departments are law enforcement to be very proud of. They deal with many different types of people and handle themselves so professionally. The leader of each agency sets a reasoned tone for the rank and file. Each also is open to discussions for improvement. Thank you to all who serve this community so well."
On a jeer:
"Add one more to the Star's 'Jeers' opinion: While ragging on Trump and Cuomo for not wearing masks, why not add to the list most of the protesters across the country too? I've seen countless rallies where they did not wear masks and also did not practice social distancing too! Oh wait, we're told to wear masks and social distance and shut down our country because of 'science' but then allowed to violate those rules to protest because of our 'feelings.' I have not seen a single rebuke of that behavior yet in The Star. What hypocrites you are."
On law enforcement and protesting:
"I understand that in every career there are bad apples, so to speak. Law enforcement isn’t any different. I agree with some reform for police in less harmful tactics. However, I think the protesting public should be reformed as well. They should first be taught not to commit a crime. By not committing a crime there will be no need for police intervention. It’s a win/win for everyone. Now let’s see how well the public understands this. It’s time to turn the camera on them."
