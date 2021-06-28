On a recent rescue of horses:
“Some thoughts on the horse rescue in Roseboom. Over the past 20 years I have supplied hay several times and have seen things gradually deteriorate. The conditions were not close to what was described currently. I have not seen the herd since last fall, am curious what percent were trapped in structures? I have seen a large majority of the horses standing on a bedding pack several feet high. It is mainly composed of manure and hay which is much different than standing in several feet of manure. Regarding the reference to hoarding, it has been my impression that the owner could not sell untrained horses for fear of them going to slaughter. A dead foal is very unfortunate but is rather minimal for 38 horses. Regarding the mental health of the owner, I think losing 20 years of work would test anybody’s mental stability.”
On the proposed Schenevus-Worcester school merger:
“The merger of Schenevus and Worcester School needs to happen. There have been thorough and informative merger meetings on Mondays to inform the people of the school districts of why this needs to be done. The superintendents, community members who have been present at the merger meetings and merger committee members firmly addressed rumors and assumptions started by certain people who believe in lies rather than the truth. The public needs to vote YES for the merger if they want taxes lowered, educational opportunities for the students, and for the hopefully merged schools and the communities to be like our state motto says ,“Ever Upward.”
On teaching Critical Race Theory:
“Children of color are capable of experiencing racism at such a young age, therefore ALL children at that age are capable of learning about racism and how to be antiracist. If we educate our kids at these early stages, they will be able to form their OWN opinions about the world, rather than what they are told by adults who have already had their share of experiences and influence. Learning about race doesn’t teach children that the only important thing about them is their skin color, but it does teach them that their skin color can affect how they are treated in this society.”
On gun laws:
“Why is the Legislature going after the firearms manufacturers to hold them accountable for people killing others with firearms? This is a slippery slope. Are they also going after car manufacturers (Ford, GM)? A car killed a man in Cobleskill. Or, eight bicyclists, two killed, in a parade? What about knives that were used to kill people? What about alcohol (Seagrams, Coors or Bud)? None of these objects, in itself, does the harm. It’s the person that is responsible. Personal accountability. The holder of the firearm, vehicle, knife and alcohol. Put the punishment on them, not on the manufacturers or take away the rights of law-abiding citizens. Without the revelation that accountability is essential, we are only doomed to more lawlessness. Proverbs 29:18: ‘Where there is no revelation the people cast off restraint.’”
